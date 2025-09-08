It’s been a busy few days for the Biebers. On Sept. 4, Hailey Bieber’s billion-dollar beauty brand, Rhode, launched in Sephora. It’s the first retail partnership for the previously online-only label. To commemorate the major business move, Hailey attended several activations throughout New York, even changing into five different outfits in one day.

A mere few hours later, her husband, Justin Bieber, made an exciting career move of his own, surprising fans, aka Beliebers, with an album drop. At midnight, on Sept. 5, he released Swag II, the follow-up to his viral Swag, which launched on July 11. Despite the husband-and-wife duo’s hectic schedules, the two still found time to go on a date and dress up for it. At least, Hailey did.

Hailey’s Lacy Slip Dress

Last Friday, hours after Justin’s album drop, the couple was spotted out in NYC. As expected, Hailey showed out for her date, leaning heavily into “boudoir dressing.”

She wore a black slip dress that looked more akin to a negligee plucked straight out of the lingerie drawer. While the majority of the dress was crafted in luxe satin, the halter-style torso was fabricated in a decadent, see-through lace. That wasn’t spicy enough for Bieber, of course. To up the racy ante, it also featured a deep, décolletage-baring plunge and a teeny, tiny hemline.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Peep Her $3K Bag

For a streamlined look, the Rhode founder kept to an all-black palette — and that included her sleek accessories. She wore peep-toe mules from Saint Laurent, which featured the slightest hint of crystals, and cost $1,100.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s her bag, however, that caught my eye. Another Saint Laurent piece, she carried the Icarino crescent-shaped carryall in quilted leather. If you thought the mules were expensive, this one costs a cool $3,000.

S/O To Justin’s Look

While the beauty mogul looked every bit the supermodel, her husband, Justin, went for his signature low-key vibe. The “Go Baby” singer wore a loose white T-shirt with an unexpected print: cutesy cartoon cat illustrations. He paired it with baggy denim jeans that featured a drawstring waistband and subtle pleating, and completed the ’fit with a pop of color in the form of lavender sneakers.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The ensemble proved exactly why Justin named his last two albums swag — he’s oozing it.