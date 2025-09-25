Hailey Bieber has a stacked schedule, and that’s putting it lightly. Between running a billion-dollar beauty brand and being a mom to baby Jack Blue, she’s got plenty on her plate. And yet, the Rhode founder still manages to look perfectly polished at all times.

For Bieber, being a style icon is just part of the job description. Whether she’s starring in an ad campaign or hitting the town, the model-cum-mogul always dresses to impress. One of her favorite fashion must-haves? A corpcore ‘fit with a spicy neckline. Plunging looks might be more popular for spring and summer, but Bieber is proof that they can work just as well for autumn, too. On Sept. 24, she chose a cleavage-baring wool dress for a dinner to celebrate her recent campaign with Chase Bank — and this ‘fit is definitely worth adding to your fall fashion Pinterest board.

Hailey’s Wool Maxi Dress

In honor of Bieber’s campaign, Chase hosted a celebratory dinner party. Of course, she embraced the opportunity to get all dolled up.

In photos shared to her Instagram story on Sep. 24, Bieber showed off her fall-friendly ‘fit: a fitted maxi dress in a khaki brown color. The wool dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin featured thin, delicate straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline, which displayed her décolletage.

Bieber kept the final look simple, skipping the jewelry (besides her go-to rings) and adding only a pointy pair of mahogany-colored sling-back heels.

Bieber went for a monochromatic makeup look, sporting a ‘90s-inspired dark brown lip and bronze-colored eyeshadow.

Hailey’s Corpcore ‘Fit

Bieber is a savvy businesswoman, and it shows in her sense of style. She is the master of the corpcore trend, often opting for the office-inspired aesthetic.

In a Sep. 17 Instagram post, Bieber shared the ad campaign with Chase — and while she was at it, she added another look to her arsenal of office siren ‘fits. For the shoot, Bieber went pantsless, wearing an oversized blazer with a low-cut neckline. Simple gold jewelry, including a chunky ring and earrings, added a subtle touch of bling.

Consider this a masterclass in dressing like a boss.