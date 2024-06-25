Hailey Bieber was back in her hometown of NYC over the weekend celebrating the launch of her new pocket blush with a first time pop-up experience in the city. The momma-to-be was serving some seriously stylish maternity looks during her visit — which, really, is to be expected at this point.

Bieber arrived at her Soho pop-up on June 23rd alongside her husband Justin Bieber. She wore a custom-made slinky dress from Queens-born designer LaQuan Smith. Her outfit choice was a clear sign of her love and appreciation for the place she grew up. And let me tell you... the feeling was mutual. Fans arrived in droves to get in line to enter the IRL “pocket-sized” shop on its opening day. So now, not only was Bieber’s outfit a smashing success (duh) but her mini beauty shop was, too. I’m so happy for her.

Hailey’s Let’s Get Down To Business Nude Look

Bieber looked absolutely glowing and genuinely so excited to be celebrating her latest product launch. For the occasion, she worked with her stylist Dani Michelle on procuring her one-of-kind maxi. Bieber’s nude look featured gathered ruched fabric just below her belly to perfectly hug her baby bump. Bieber finished the look with an (also custom) oversized blazer — a go-to style for the model.

To add to the New York theme, Bieber and her stylist opted for gold statement earrings from Tiffany & Co, which is also headquartered in the Big Apple. She carried a camel-colored tote and wore a pair of pointed-toe slingback stilettos to complete the monochromatic look.

Gotham/Getty Images MEGA/Getty Images 1 / 2

The beauty founder posed for a selfie inside of the store holding her viral Rhode phone case that holds one of her best-selling peptide lip treatments. The cases are available to purchase (for now) inside of the pop-up shop — which will stay open to the public until July 3rd.

Bieber looked sleek as ever with her signature slick back bun by her hairstylist, Irinel de León. Her makeup artist, Leah Darcy kept things simple with rosy blush, glossed up lips, and a simple nude eye shadow.

It was a joyous trip for the Biebers — all three of them.