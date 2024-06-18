Ever since Rhode Beauty launched in 2022, Hailey Bieber has been shelling out buzzy products... and extremely saucy ad campaigns to go with them. To date, Bieber has worn seashell bras, thong bikinis, and underwear to promote her newest products.

Though Rhode’s campaign aesthetic is typically risqué, Bieber kept things decidedly simpler to celebrate the brand’s second birthday. In lieu of belly chains, seashells, and other attention-grabbing accessories, she accented her look with something else entirely: a very pregnant belly.

Hailey’s Maternity Rhode Pic / Hailey’s Campaign Feat. Her Baby Bump

On Sunday, June 16, Bieber took a trip down memory lane with an Instagram carousel filled with photos from Rhode’s old campaigns. One picture, however, was entirely new.

In it, the model wore a casual ensemble not unlike what she’s been rocking IRL throughout her pregnancy. She paired a cropped gray t-shirt with a pair of low rise jeans, leaving the top button undone to put her growing baby bump on full display.

Meanwhile, different varietals of her bestselling Peptide Lip Tint, a lip treatment, were tucked into her back pocket — a subtle but effective product placement.

Turned on her profile, the star of the photo was undoubtedly the model’s bare belly, which she held lovingly. The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in the chicest possible way on May 9, and has since been slaying maternity style. It was only a matter of time before her unborn child would make their way into a Rhode beauty ad.

It’s becoming a trend for stylish moms-to-be to put their pregnant bellies front and center in brand campaigns. Rihanna did the same for Savage x Fenty and Louis Vuitton when she was pregnant with her second son, Riot Rose, in 2023.

Some Of Her Best Campaigns, This Way

In two years, Bieber created and starred in Rhode campaigns that blew up fashion group chats. In January, for example, Bieber promoted her brand’s first-ever cleanser, the Pineapple Refresh ($28), in nothing but seashells as a micro bra. She paired the mermaidcore-inspired piece with a ruffled, cherry-colored bolero and medallion pendants. Mollusks never looked this good.

In June 2023 Bieber wore a barely-there mesh top and white bikini bottoms. This time, she was promoting the brand’s Glazing Milk.

Her spiciest look yet, however, might just be what she wore (or rather, didn’t wear) when she launched a new flavor of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment: zesty passionfruit jelly. In the April 2023 campaign, she wore nothing but a diamond and gold bra harness worth $10,750 and “covered up” with passionfruit halves.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Hammond/RHODE

She has always been, and will always be, iconic.