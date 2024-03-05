Time stops when Hailey Bieber drops new campaigns for Victoria’s Secret. And how could it not? Thus far, she’s modeled only the most risqué offerings for the intimates brand, including butt-baring teddys and gartered thong panties. While the Rhode founder typically fronts lingerie campaigns, on Monday, March 4, she dipped her toe into the brand’s swimwear collection.

The collab was a natural choice for Bieber, who often makes headlines due to her swimsuit choices. Whether she’s rocking a thong bikini on vacation with Kendall Jenner or creatively employing seashells for a Rhode campaign, the beauty entrepreneur knows how to make a splash in barely-there swimwear. Naturally, her latest bikini is utterly enviable.

Hailey’s Sparkly Blue Two-Piece

A contrast to her heavily produced holiday campaign (more on that later), Bieber posed against a plain white wall for a laid-back, at-home vibe. Though simple in concept, it was effective, allowing for her glitzy, royal blue two-piece to hold the spotlight.

She wore a push-up, bra-style top and a slinky bikini. The bottoms featured a single ring detail at the hip for a dash of hardware. What made the set stand out, however, is its shimmery fabric, which ensures extreme glimmer every time the sun hits.

Shop Her Bikini For Less Than $100

The metallic cobalt set is currently available on the brand’s website — a fact that likely won’t remain true for very long. The bra top goes for $56.95, while the bottoms retail at $34.95.

She’s In Her Victoria’s Secret Era

Bieber has been a Victoria’s Secret “icon” since August 2023 and has starred in several campaigns since then. Back in November, she rocked the slinkiest strawberry-colored one-piece, which featured a criss-cross-style detail at her waist. (The back was even more daring with its fully open butt.)

In another campaign, which debuted last August, Bieber rocked a demi bra paired with a sheer, logo thong. Upping the fashion ante, she topped off the look with a silken garter belt and stockings.

Instagram/haileybieber

Her Victoria’s Secret era is proving to be a good one.