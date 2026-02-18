Hailey Bieber Wore A Towel As A Bra

Hailey Bieber might look like she’s on vacation these days, but she means business. The model and Rhode Beauty founder took to Australia to celebrate the makeup and skincare brand’s Feb. 12 launch down under — but her wardrobe has been anything but business casual.

Bieber has taken advantage of the warm Australian winter, turning one impeccable, and “naked,” look after the next. Last week, Bieber leaned into the “naked dressing” trend on the red carpet, attending the Wuthering Heights premiere in a stunning, sheer dress. More recently, on Feb. 15, she shared even more barely-there looks in an Instagram post, including a makeshift towel bra and an itty bitty bikini in the spiciest shade of 2026.

Hailey’s Makeshift Bra & Mini Skirt

Spa day style just got a major upgrade. Bieber shared some shots from her hotel room, with only fluffy white towels for coverage — but, fashion girl she is, the model styled them to perfection.

Bieber wore one towel knotted bandeau-style around her chest, and another around her hips, like a low-rise mini skirt. She topped off her look with a matching towel turban, and of course, a pair of Rhode eye patches.

Her Wasabi Green Looks

In 2025, Bieber ushered in “lemontini summer” with Rhode’s lemon drop martini lip peptide and her brightly-colored bikinis. However, it appears the model is taking a spicier approach to 2026, ditching her signature citrusy yellow in favor of wasabi green swimwear.

Bieber including a mirror selfie in her photo dump, where she posed in a bikini featuring the trending yellow-green shade. The set consisted of a bandeau top and high-cut bikini bottoms, with a chunky silver buckle at the hip.

Bieber’s newfound taste for wasabi extended beyond her swimwear. She dressed up for the Vogue Australia Ball in a Versace gown, in a muted version of the color. From the designer label’s spring-summer 2006 collection, the dress featured a draped, plunging neckline, and two sets of criss-crossed straps in the back. The main attraction, however, was the intricate beadwork, featuring bright green, mustard yellow, black, and white gems.

Now this is my kind of business trip wardrobe.