Since Hailey Bieber launched her buzzy skincare line Rhode in 2022, she’s been consistently dropping highly covetable products. And naturally, she fronts the campaigns herself. Thus far, the model-turned-entrepreneur has starred in Rhode ads wearing thong bikinis and casual, no-pants looks, among others.

On Wednesday, Bieber teased the launch of an upcoming lip tint shade: jelly bean. Despite the flavor being candy-sweet, the accompanying campaign was downright spicy.

Hailey’s Undies-Forward Campaign

The promo pics were utterly on-theme, with Bieber lying down atop a giant pink jelly bean. She was outfitted in a collared knit in a similar shade of pink. Meanwhile, her choice of bottoms — or lack there of — was utterly risqué.

Like her last Rhode campaign, which dropped early this month, Bieber went totally pantsless in nothing but hot pink bikini briefs. To balance out the look, she merchandised with chunky, white tube socks and her signature gold earrings.

Courtesy of Rhode

The New Jelly Bean Lip Peptide

Of course, the real star of the campaign was the new, candy-colored Lip Treatment, which Bieber swiped generously on her lips. The product gave her lips the same glazed donut effect she’s known for — and then some.

The limited-edition shade comes with a baby pink-tint and lots and lots of shimmer. It’s reminiscent of the glittery lip glosses that dominated the early ’00s.

Erin Stovall, Bustle’s Senior Beauty Editor, agrees that this product plays into the Y2K nostalgia craze that’s taking over the fashion and beauty worlds alike.

Glitter Gloss, Modernized: “The shimmer-packed balm delivers a double whammy of pout-plumping peptides and sheer color. Anyone who loved fruity lip glosses in the early aughts will appreciate its sweet, nostalgia-inducing scent.” — Stovall

The product, which retails for $16, is part of Bieber’s birthday drop. Naturally, its launch will coincide with her actual birthday on Nov. 22. Shop it solo or in the special Birthday Duo set, which also includes Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid.

More Where That Came From

Elsewhere in the campaign, Bieber further embraced the baby pink color story. For another 2000s-era throwback, she wore a simple tee with 3/4-length sleeves. Adding a revealing touch, she paired it with rosy hot pants in shining satin.

Consider me influenced.