Halle Berry’s latest look is a literal piece of art. On Sept. 10, Marie Claire published a cover story interview with the actor in which she got candid about her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt, whom she’s dated since 2020, and her latest movie, Never Let Go.

The interview was published along with several sultry snaps of Berry. Photographed by Yana Yatsu and styled by Deborah Afshani, the Oscar winner posed in a gold satin dress, a black lace number, and a shimmering see-through silver gown for the outlet — but her show-stopping look on the cover of the 2024 Changemakers Issue was the clear standout.

Berry’s Flower Bra

In contrast to her black skirt, Berry stunned on the Marie Claire cover in a white floral corsage piece by Balmain. The 3D design feature a pair of hands that clutch Berry’s waist while holding a bouquet, which is conveniently placed over her décolletage.

The piece debuted at Paris Fashion Week in February, as part of Balmain’s fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Halle Berry poses on the cover of Marie Claire. Instagram/@halleberry/@marieclairemag

The design will be familiar to fans of fellow actor Sydney Sweeney, who wore the same piece at the premiere of the horror flick Immaculate back in March. Posing on the red carpet, the Euphoria star paired her Balmain flower top with contrasting black trousers, while rocking wet-looking slicked-back hair.

Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of Immaculate. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Berry Freed The Nip

The actor’s Marie Claire cover comes after her appearance at the premiere of her film The Union, where she stepped out in a head-turning naked look.

Berry wore an almost completely see-through little black dress by La Perla on the red carpet, with her nipples on display. She accessorized with Mary Jane pumps, a curled short bob, and a barely-there lip.