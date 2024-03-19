Sydney Sweeney is easily one of the year’s biggest fashion darlings. She bagged top billing on several projects and, since December, has been hopping from one press circuit to another. And between her rom-com Anyone But You and the superhero film Madame Web, she left no fashion crumbs in her wake.

Fresh off her Marvel movie tour, Sweeney is back promoting yet another project — the psychological horror film Immaculate, where she plays a nun named Cecilia. And Sweeney is embracing method dressing in her honor.

Thus far, she’s worn only black and white looks, a nod to her character’s habit. Last week, she leaned into the film’s eerier themes, debuting a haunting ensemble worthy of her horror movie credit.

Sydney’s Ghostly ’Fit

On Friday, Sweeney attended Immaculate’s Los Angeles premiere and her red carpet look was completely unexpected.

The star typically leans toward Old Hollywood-inspired looks, wearing glamorous fitted gowns. Her premiere look, however, featured black trousers — which is a deviation in itself. It was her top, however, that was the most striking. In lieu of a traditional garment, she wore a literal work of art.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Massive 3D flowers bloomed across her torso, artfully revealing slivers of skin beneath. Two ghostly hands hugged her waist, framing the ivory flowers from below. The Balmain piece was beautiful, yet strangely eerie — right on par with the movie’s themes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Syndey’s Nails Were Immaculate

Sweeney leaned into the sculptural theme, revealing matching flowers on her nails. Created by Zola Ganzorigt — nail artist to Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and more — Sweeney’s neutral nails were affixed with 3D roses that mimicked her top.

Three-dimensional nail art in general has been steadily on the rise lately. (Remember Christina Aguilera’s 3D labia mani?) Sweeney’s latest look formally cements the mani trend as one to watch. Immaculate, indeed.