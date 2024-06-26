While Paris Couture Week is in full swing and racking up plenty of buzzy style moments, it’s noticeably missing one style hero: Halsey. Last year, they turned the French capital into their own personal catwalk and even made their runway debut at the Pressiat show.

If, like me, you’ve been waiting for the “You Should Be Sad” singer to return to Paris’ esteemed front row, I’m sorry to disappoint. Halsey skipped PFW to promote her new slasher film, MaXXXine — but she’s turning looks just the same.

On Monday, June 24, the film premiered in Los Angeles and the cast was in full, glamorous attendance. Alongside costars Lily Collins (who wore an ornate body chain as a shirt) and Mia Goth, Halsey utterly dazzled on the red carpet.

The Whale Tail, Disco Style

In the film — the third and final installment of Ti West’s horror trilogy — Halsey plays Tabby Martin, a 1980s Hollywood club dancer who befriends Maxine, the films titular character.

To attend the premiere, Halsey paid homage to the movie and channeled the era’s disco sensibilities. They wore a two-piece set covered in gold sequins and looked like a de facto mermaid. The sparkly co-ords from Bronx and Banco included a bra, which Halsey wore as a top.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the overall vibe was Studio 54, Halsey’s skirt featured NSFW details that harkened to a different decade altogether. Instead of a regular waistband, it featured a built-in whale tail straight out of the early aughts. The saucy detail was hiked high above their hips, giving the illusion of a backward thong.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey’s Disco Fever Glam

Halsey’s retro aesthetic extended well into her beauty look — just peep those voluminous curls. The about-face beauty founder applied a generous swipe of shimmery gold shadow on their lids, expertly matching their outfit’s gilded glimmer. The metallic product came from their own makeup line, of course.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

A disco diva if I ever saw one.