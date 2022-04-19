When it comes to denim trends, the low-rise look from the early aughts was basically made for Coachella. With skin-baring looks reigning supreme at the California music festival, jeans that hang loosely the hips make for the ultimate torso viewing — especially when you style them like Halsey did.

The singer attended Revolve Festival during the first weekend of Coachella, rocking a pair of vintage, light-wash Levi’s jeans that sat comfortably at her pelvis. Halsey topped with little more than a $65 halter-neck swimsuit top from Inamorata. She re-fashioned the top in her own, unique Halsey way, by knotting the black bikini top at her throat.

Keeping her ‘fit festival-chill, she slipped into a pair of off-white Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. As Kendall Jenner has proven at many a Coachella weekend, the look is all abut layering on the jewelry. Halsey chose a dual-strand pearl necklace embellished with a jumbo, rhinestone-encrusted cross pendant — the type of thing you’d find at your local Buckle, circa 2007.

Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton championed the low-rise denim trend nearly two decades ago, but Halsey has just joined ranks with Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more who are doing their part to bring the trend back in 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The gods of festival fashion have smiled upon us, because Halsey’s entire outfit is still shoppable online — and most of it’s under $100.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Halsey’s Coachella ‘Fit