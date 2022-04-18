No matter how you dress the rest of the year, there’s just something about Coachella that brings out the bohemian, flower child within in us all. After two years of canceled shows, the music festival is finally back in action — and so is the fashion.

Lucky for anyone in need of a wardrobe facelift, your favorite celebs (read: Chloe Bailey, Kendall Jenner, and more) returned to the famed fest prepared to turn looks upon looks. For weekend one, the crowd was rife with sheer dresses over bralettes and briefs, midriff-baring tops with mini skirts, high-waisted, printed pants, and more fringe than you’ve seen in years.

In short, the looks of Coachella ‘22 fall on the more extreme end of the style spectrum — the bolder, the better. That being said, you can still rep these styles in a more wearable, brunch-appropriate way back home. Read on for the hottest fashion trends coming out of this year’s music festival scene (so far), plus how to style them yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sheer Layers Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If all that Coachella nudity isn’t your vibe, opt for a little sheer moment. Whether a dress or a skirt, mesh feels breezy and cool, but still covered-up.

Sheer Long-Sleeve Top Theory $295 View product Go for a see-through top that can be paired with a bralette, styled with jeans, or worn oversized, like a dress, with a simple slip underneath.

Crochet Everything Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There are few things that give ~flower child~, quite like a crochet dress — that much was clear at this year’s festivities.

Nyla Crochet Mini Dress Emory Park $50 View product A neutral-toned mini gives you that knit texture, without feeling too heavy for summer.

Snakeskin Print Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Out of all the exotic prints, snakeskin is top of the list at Coachella. Style it with blacks, whites, or similar neutrals to let it stand all on its own.

Darby Bodysuit in Berry Snake print Cami NYC $198 View product Slip into a one-shoulder bodysuit that you can throw on under jeans or a mini skirt for that after-hours date night.

Platform Boots Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ‘90s grunge is back and living its best life at this year’s Coachella. Style the edgy kicks with a pair of cut-off shorts or a super-short dress to balance out the heavy soles.

Black 2976 Platform Chelsea Boots Dr. Martens $200 View product Lug-sole Dr. Martens offer a timeless style worth the investment.

Glitzy Tops Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Be they sequin, metallic mesh, glitter-dusted, or something else entirely, the light-catching trend is all over the Coachella Valley — and you can take it home with ease.

Sequins Baby Doll Top with Mesh Endless Rose $110 View product Dress up a simple pair of vintage jeans or pair the sparkle with something more cocktail-party-friendly, like a satin mini skirt.

The Catsuit Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coachella-goers reach for a bold onesie, for it’s statement-making capabilities and ease. Just pop it on and start posing for content (I know that’s what you’re really there for).

Girlfriend Collective Cami Unitard GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE $81 View product For a more subtle take on the trend, try a solid neutral that can be layered endlessly.

Printed Pants Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turn your classic denim up several notches with a printed pair that makes a statement, instead of blending into the massive crowd.