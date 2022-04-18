No matter how you dress the rest of the year, there’s just something about Coachella that brings out the bohemian, flower child within in us all. After two years of canceled shows, the music festival is finally back in action — and so is the fashion.
Lucky for anyone in need of a wardrobe facelift, your favorite celebs (read: Chloe Bailey, Kendall Jenner, and more) returned to the famed fest prepared to turn looks upon looks. For weekend one, the crowd was rife with sheer dresses over bralettes and briefs, midriff-baring tops with mini skirts, high-waisted, printed pants, and more fringe than you’ve seen in years.
In short, the looks of Coachella ‘22 fall on the more extreme end of the style spectrum — the bolder, the better. That being said, you can still rep these styles in a more wearable, brunch-appropriate way back home. Read on for the hottest fashion trends coming out of this year’s music festival scene (so far), plus how to style them yourself.
