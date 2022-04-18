Style

6 Coachella 2022 Fashion Trends About To Dominate Festival Season

It’s time to start shopping.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend REVOLVE FESTIVAL for coachella 2022
By Avery Matera

No matter how you dress the rest of the year, there’s just something about Coachella that brings out the bohemian, flower child within in us all. After two years of canceled shows, the music festival is finally back in action — and so is the fashion.

Lucky for anyone in need of a wardrobe facelift, your favorite celebs (read: Chloe Bailey, Kendall Jenner, and more) returned to the famed fest prepared to turn looks upon looks. For weekend one, the crowd was rife with sheer dresses over bralettes and briefs, midriff-baring tops with mini skirts, high-waisted, printed pants, and more fringe than you’ve seen in years.

In short, the looks of Coachella ‘22 fall on the more extreme end of the style spectrum — the bolder, the better. That being said, you can still rep these styles in a more wearable, brunch-appropriate way back home. Read on for the hottest fashion trends coming out of this year’s music festival scene (so far), plus how to style them yourself.

Sheer Layers

If all that Coachella nudity isn’t your vibe, opt for a little sheer moment. Whether a dress or a skirt, mesh feels breezy and cool, but still covered-up.

Go for a see-through top that can be paired with a bralette, styled with jeans, or worn oversized, like a dress, with a simple slip underneath.

Crochet Everything

There are few things that give ~flower child~, quite like a crochet dress — that much was clear at this year’s festivities.

A neutral-toned mini gives you that knit texture, without feeling too heavy for summer.

Snakeskin Print

Out of all the exotic prints, snakeskin is top of the list at Coachella. Style it with blacks, whites, or similar neutrals to let it stand all on its own.

Slip into a one-shoulder bodysuit that you can throw on under jeans or a mini skirt for that after-hours date night.

Platform Boots

‘90s grunge is back and living its best life at this year’s Coachella. Style the edgy kicks with a pair of cut-off shorts or a super-short dress to balance out the heavy soles.

Lug-sole Dr. Martens offer a timeless style worth the investment.

Glitzy Tops

Be they sequin, metallic mesh, glitter-dusted, or something else entirely, the light-catching trend is all over the Coachella Valley — and you can take it home with ease.

Dress up a simple pair of vintage jeans or pair the sparkle with something more cocktail-party-friendly, like a satin mini skirt.

The Catsuit

Coachella-goers reach for a bold onesie, for it’s statement-making capabilities and ease. Just pop it on and start posing for content (I know that’s what you’re really there for).

For a more subtle take on the trend, try a solid neutral that can be layered endlessly.

Printed Pants

Turn your classic denim up several notches with a printed pair that makes a statement, instead of blending into the massive crowd.

A classic stripe is the easiest to wear — a public service announcement for anyone scared of patterns.