Beauty
And the meaning behind some of his most famous designs.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Harry Styles is a fashion trailblazer. After swooning over his outfit — complete with a feather boa — at the 2021 Grammys, you probably noticed his signature chest ink. Although he has more than 50 all over his body, here are Harry Styles’ most iconic tattoos.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
One of Styles’ most simple tattoos is a small cross inked on his left hand, which he’s had since his One Direction days.