Beauty
Featuring red scrunchies, monocles, and boyband hair.
Darlene Hammond/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Before Sex And The City, Coyote Ugly, and even Mean Girls, there was Heathers. The 1988 cult classic comedy-drama film was an irreverent take on high school politics, but — besides the entertainment factor — its many beauty moments are an important part of its enduring allure.
Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images
As one of the movie's titular Heathers, Shannen Doherty’s hair throughout the film is peak glorious ‘80s volume. The real lesson from Duke, however, is that the side part will always be in vogue.