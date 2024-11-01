Every year, Heidi Klum raises the bar on Halloween costumes. For 23 years, the Project Runway host has been throwing the grandest, most highly anticipated All Hallows’ Eve bashes where everyone dresses up to the nines. No one, however, pulls out the stops quite like Klum.

The supermodel has worn headline-making costumes throughout the years with the help of her team of artists. She’s done Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona, and a life-sized worm, among many others. Naturally, everyone waited with bated breath for this year’s costume — and she didn’t disappoint.

Leaning into being “extra,” she (like Janelle Monae) channeled the most iconic extra-terrestrial from the Steven Spielberg 1982 classic E.T.

Heidi’s E.T. Costume

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Klum held her annual party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, attended by the likes of Nicole Scherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini, and US Olympian Suni Lee. Despite everyone showing out in their pop culture impersonations, no one topped Klum’s look.

With the help of a prosthetics team and a robotic headpiece, Klum channeled the alien life form in disguise (i.e. the scene where he cosplays as a “human” by dressing up as a blond woman). Unlike the OG alien, who wore a dress in the film, Klum’s E.T. was naked save for a red robe, black scarf, hat, and a blond wig. It’s proof that even in extraterrestrial prosthetics, she still manages to rock her go-to barely dressed trend.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Peep The Hidden Heidi

Upon closer inspection, you can see Heidi’s face hidden in E.T.’s neck, which goes to show just how elaborate the costume was. Because E.T.’s eyes? They move.

Per The New York Times, Klum’s decision to play E.T. came mere weeks after last year’s party. “They have no genitals,” she explained the draw, adding, “I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same.”

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

A Couple’s Costume

She wasn’t the only alien at the NY bash — her husband, Tom Kaulitz, also dressed as the lovable character. While many couples’ costumes typically keep to the same theme, they often dress as different characters. Klum and Kaulitz elevated the concept by dressing as the same non-earthling, with varying accessories.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

It was out of this world good.