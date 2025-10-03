Heidi Klum never veers too far from a fashion show. After months of filming Project Runway Season 21, in which she returned to the franchise as host, judge, and producer to contestants who proved their mettle on weekly catwalks, Klum flew to France to attend Paris Fashion Week. Despite the fact that she was no longer on camera, facilitating a reality TV competition, you better believe she still slayed. Case in point: her recent romp at the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 show on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Heidi’s Bra-Forward Look

As is typical for the shoe label, it put on a theatrical PFW performance. If you’ll recall, this time last year, models slid down a giant, shoe-shaped water slide and proceeded to perform a synchronized swimming routine. This season, weeks after it was announced that Jaden Smith is taking over as the brand’s new creative director, Louboutin mounted an even bigger spectacle.

The label turned a Parisian dojo arena into a makeshift football field with models performing a choreographed sports match, replete with teams of athletes, cheerleaders, a marching band, and a mascot — all of them in Louboutins. Like the flamboyant display, the front row was equally buzzing with A-listers such as Jenna Ortega, Tessa Thompson, and Gwendoline Christie. Klum’s look, however, stood out as one of the spiciest. Yes, even in all black.

Ever the risqué dresser, the America’s Got Talent judge wore a see-through lace catsuit. The piece allowed her to flex her tastes in lingerie. As a longtime intimates ambassador, Klum interpreted the Hollywood-beloved exposed-bra trend with a simple black brassiere.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

For a touch of coverage, she layered hot pants with a satin waistband over the catsuit and clutched an inky minaudière. The lone pop of color in her otherwise jet-black outfit? The famous red soles of her Louboutin pumps.

Ferda Demir/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Second All-Black Look

A day prior, Klum leaned into the same color palette to attend the Karl Lagerfeld PFW party. This time, she kept her look opaque in a strapless blazer-inspired top, trousers, strappy heeled sandals, and a croc-leather bag.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, a solely black ‘fit doesn’t need to be drab.