Heidi Klum doesn’t shy away from naked fashion, whether she’s wearing lingerie in ad campaigns or rocking see-through dresses for fun. However, once in a while, the supermodel shows off her versatility, donning more out-there trends like mermaid-core ballgowns or a Canadian tuxedo. She’s also not afraid to get nostalgic — or even a little “cheugy.”

On Nov. 25, Klum tried on some looks in a fitting posted to her Instagram Stories, and later showed them off on the runway. This time, she channeled none other than Britney Spears, wearing a spicier take on one of the singer’s most recognizable looks and adding a “cheugy” 2010s trend.

Heidi’s Britney-Coded Peplum

Taking to Instagram, Klum posted a video of her strutting down the catwalk, donning a corseted top made with shiny red latex. Her top featured a strapless neckline that emphasized her cleavage and a skin-tight bustier, leading to a “cheugy” peplum hem.

She paired her corset with matching latex leggings, creating a look that was reminiscent of Spears’ red catsuit from her “Oops!... I Did It Again” music video.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Klum styled her hair in straightened blonde locks, taking the Spears influence even further. She completed her look with red pointed-toe pumps, creating a red-hot look from head to toe.

Heidi’s Love Of Latex

Klum’s Britney-inspired ensemble wasn’t the only spicy latex look that she tried out that day — in fact, her next ’fit was even more fiery. In a separate video posted to her Instagram Story, she wore a skin-colored latex bodysuit with a mockneck collar, high-cut hem, and strategically placed black flame appliqués.

She paired her bodysuit with one singular matching thigh-high stocking, with matching flame embroidery above a cloud of smoke, creating a slight ombré effect.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

She topped the garment with a shiny black leather jacket, featuring silver belted cuffs and a studded belt left unwrapped. She completed her look with oversized black aviator sunglasses. No matter the material, Klum likes to make a fashion statement.