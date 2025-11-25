Heidi Klum Tried On A Fiery “Naked” Bodysuit

For Heidi Klum, naked fashion isn’t just a trend — it’s a lifestyle. The supermodel and Project Runway host has mastered pretty much every spicy trend and takes all possible opportunities to show off her skills, whether posing in lingerie for Intimissimi campaigns or going sheer on magazine covers.

On Nov. 24, Klum took her fans behind the scenes during a wardrobe fitting, sharing clips on her Instagram Stories where she tried on several “naked” ensembles. One of the ’fits was fiery in the most literal way, while another lingerie-inspired look might be too much even for Klum.

Heidi’s Naked Bodysuit

During her fitting, Klum tried on an outfit that set her dressing room on fire — well, kind of. She wore a skin-colored bodysuit with a mockneck collar, high-cut hem, and strategically placed black flame appliqués, making it look like she’s literally too hot to handle.

She topped the garment with a slim-fitting, shiny black leather jacket, featuring silver belted cuffs and a studded belt left unwrapped. Rather than going with typical footwear, Klum paired her bodysuit with one matching thigh-high stocking, which doubled as a heel (yes, she kept her other leg barefoot, but arched it anyway).

Instagram / Heidi Klum

The singular tight was a statement on its own, with more smoke embroidery leading to black flames, creating a slight ombré effect. She also sported oversized black aviator sunglasses that perfectly matched the look.

Heidi’s Bra Top

Klum also tried out another lingerie-forward ’fit that was less fiery, but just as spicy — in fact, she noted that it may be “too small.” She embraced the bra-as-a-top trend, donning a mini black leather bra with spaghetti straps and triangle-shaped cups that barely concealed her cleavage. She paired the top with matching high-waisted biker shorts.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Klum is not afraid to show it all when it comes to fashion — the good, the bad, and the naked.