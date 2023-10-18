ICYMI: Beyoncé Wore A Nippled Breast Plate To Taylor Swift's Movie Premiere

Queen Bey broke the internet when she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie premiere, and Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar-coded look still has the Beyhive buzzing.

Wearing contrasting looks, the A-list duo stunned on the red carpet at the Grove in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. Following a screening of the much-anticipated Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker paid tribute to her guest of honor.

“She’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career.”

Although fans were keen to get their first glimpse of Swift’s now record-breaking release, all eyes were on Beyoncé’s red carpet attire — the details of which can be explored below.

Beyoncé’s All-Black ‘Fit

The Grammy winner stepped out in an all-black look at the star-studded event, that included a body-hugging long-sleeve leotard, combat-style boots, and a futuristic pair of wrap-around sunglasses.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Look Was Secretly NSFW

The pièce de résistance of Bey’s ensemble was her metallic silver LaQuan Smith breastplate, a piece akin to her Renaissance World Tour wardrobe.

“Beyoncé took silver and metallics to another level during her Renaissance tour this summer,” says Gabrielle Bondi, TV Editor at Bustle. “It’s no surprise to see her continuing to elevate the trend with a chrome breastplate and futuristic specs at Swift’s premiere.”

Taylor’s Gown Gave Off 1989 Vibes

Swift’s $12,000 “1989 blue” Oscar de la Renta gown, as some fans dubbed it, seemingly referenced her forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album re-release, which is set to drop on Oct. 27.

Eagled-eyed Swiftie’s also pointed to the hitmaker’s faux bob — an apparent nod to her “Karma” music video.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift accessorized her premiere ‘fit with diamond jewelry, open-toe heels, and her signature red lipstick for an added touch of Hollywood glam.