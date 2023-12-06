Ever since Jennifer Lopez burst onto the scene in the ’90s, she’s proven to be a formidable singer, dancer, and actor — a true triple threat. In recent months, however, Lopez proved that her latest finely-honed skill is of the sartorial variety, particularly: date-night dressing.

In the last month alone, the Hustlers star has showcased her signature saucy sensibilities nonstop during nights out with husband Ben Affleck, rocking revealing cut-outs and the exposed undies trend.

On Tuesday, the “I’m Real” singer wore another date-night look for the books. As an honoree at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards, Lopez turned up in an ensemble befitting an awardee. Because she was accompanied by her husband, however, you best believe that look was also hella racy.

J.Lo’s Breastplate Moment

A few days ago, Lopez graced the cover of Elle’s December 2023 Women In Hollywood issue. Looking like actual Hollywood royalty, Lopez positively sparkled in a gold lamé number. She was dubbed “The Icon” and joined the likes of America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, and Greta Lee, among others, who each got solo covers and corresponding labels.

To attend the publication’s corresponding soirée, Lopez leaned into her “Icon” label and looked every bit iconic in a sculptural masterpiece. She wore a shiny chrome breast plate by Grace Ling — a departure from her gilded magazine cover — and looked both futuristic and risqué.

The solid artifact was cropped and fully flaunted her belly and slivers of underboob. Save for a few strings keeping the piece in place, it also completely left her back exposed.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, on bottom, Lopez wore a floor-length skirt-dress hybrid. The fitted high-waist skirt had a semi-rounded waistline and was held up by slinky straps.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: J.Lo’s Jewels

Lopez kept the rest of her look bare, save for shoulder dusters that positively sparkled with brilliance. Upon closer inspection, the intricate earrings were designed to look like a reptile was climbing atop some sort of branch — all encrusted with diamonds, of course. The kooky accessory perfectly framed her sleek bun.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

PDA Is Officially Back

The buzziest part of Lopez’s black carpet entrance, however, was her dapper-looking arm candy. Affleck supported his wife on her big night looking equally riveting in a classic black suit.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While posing for the cameras, the pair shared a sweet moment and smooched on the carpet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another date night for the books.