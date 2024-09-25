Heidi Klum's Paris Fashion Week LBD Had A Massive Cutout Slit

Though Heidi Klum has spent the last 20 years being a fixture of reality TV, she’ll always be a model first. That’s why, despite her busy America’s Got Talent filming schedule, the 51-year-old recently made her triumphant return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week with L’Oreal Paris alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, and Jane Fonda.

But before she strutted down the catwalk, Klum took the City of Light by storm in a chic LBD with the highest (and largest) slit you’ve ever seen.

Heidi’s Massive Slit

You know what they say: go big or go home. And considering Klum was thousands of miles away from her Bel Air estate, the former Project Runway host had no choice but to go as big as possible.

Ahead of the Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 23, Klum arrived to the event at the Paris Opera House in a gorgeous floor-length black gown. She would later go on to wear another LBD that night, but this was definitely her most daring PFW look by far.

In a series of Instagram photos shared that night, Klum posed in the dress, revealing what can only be described as a cutout slit on the side. Unlike a typical slit design, the massive opening featured a rounded cutout above the hip, and a unique beaded detailing near the curve.

Given the location and size of the slit, the dress was practically begging for a wardrobe malfunction. But being the professional she is, Klum took the risk in stride — literally.

She completed the look with a series of bangles wrapped tightly around the cuffs of the long-sleeved garment, and a pair of black stiletto heels.

She also posted a Reel that same day, in which she can be seen strutting down a hotel hallway (presumably warming up for her gig later that night), and giving fans a head-on glimpse at the gown’s gathered fabric detailing across the torso.

Heidi’s Runway Look

Later, Klum took the stage at the event in yet another LBD. This time, the garment was made of latex, and featured a flared train around the ankles.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

To elevate the look even further, she accessorized with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Klum commemorated the special night on IG, writing, “I am worth it. You are worth it. We are all #WORTHIT 💋.”