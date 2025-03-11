Heidi Klum is arguably the queen of naked fashion. The supermodel has made it such a key part of her wardrobe that it’s rare for her to sport an outfit without a spicy element, from bodysuits and corsets to sheer dresses and lingerie.

There seem to be no limits to the number of naked ’fits that Klum will wear — even in the span of a day. She shared back-to-back sheer looks on Instagram, including an exposed bra ensemble that she posted the day before.

Heidi’s Sheer Bodysuit

On March 10, Klum showed off her outfit of the day on Instagram. She wore a white corseted bodysuit featuring a curved neckline, pointed shoulders, and sheer panels, exposing her midriff.

Bucking the pantsless trend, Klum tucked her bodysuit into high-waisted white shorts with a ruffled finish and oversized button opening. While she didn’t show off her footwear, she did load up on bling, putting on oversized silver hoop earrings with dangling studs hanging off circular bobble pendants.

Heidi’s Torn-Up Look

In a promo for her reality competition show Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum donned an ensemble that blended punk rock vibes with the cottagecore aesthetic.

She wore a brown knit cardigan with a torn-up shoulder and a matching floor-length sheer skirt. The set featured floral embroidery stitched from her sleeve down the skirt, including pink flowers and green vine appliqués. She opened the top few buttons to create a plunging neckline, revealing her black bodysuit underneath.

Heidi’s Exposed Bra

In a blooper reel for Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum showed off yet another sheer look, this time inspired by the corpcore trend. The star wore a completely sheer red top, exposing her black bra underneath, and a high-waisted skirt with an hourglass shape and a darker leather finish.

This time, she went simple with her bling, sporting just a white pearl necklace and turning her manicure into an accessory by painting her nails a matching red.