After Louise Trotter made her debut as Bottega Veneta’s creative director during the Spring/Summer 2026 season, the industry collectively gushed over her expert melding of the label’s classic Intrecciato weave into the clothes. (Think: leather trench coats entirely woven in Bottega’s signature pattern.) Over the weekend, Trotter showcased her sophomore collection for the Italian heritage brand at Milan Fashion Week, and immediately gained a new A-list fan: Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy’s Feathery Knockout

The Twisters star was spotted front row at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 show on Saturday, Feb. 28, wearing a maximalist look from last season. Crafted in a shiny satin-esque fabric, she wore a light, wintry silver sleeveless dress with a fitted torso and mock neck.

While the upper half of the dress was simple enough, the lower half told a different story. A vision of movement and volume, Edgar-Jones’ drop-waist skirt was a silver/gray/brown ombré concoction of what, at first glance, appeared to be a thick, feathery material. Proof of Trotter’s genius, however, comes with the revelation that the skirt wasn’t actually made from a fuzzy material, but recycled fiberglass, hence the certain glimmer to the strands. (Similar-looking shaggy pieces were also present this season, albeit more as outerwear and asymmetrical skirts.)

Instagram/daisyedgarjones

Whimsical and ostentatious, decadent “pom-pom”-esque fringe is one of spring 2026’s biggest trends. Some celebs, including Teyana Taylor and Zoey Dutch, were already spotted rocking the style during December’s Gotham Awards. With Edgar-Jones as its latest advocate, the voluminous fringe look is clearly on the way to becoming a more ubiquitous look.

It tracks. The Normal People star has never shied away from the more maximalist trends in the past. When Chloé revived the free-spirited aesthetic, she was one of the first to adapt the look. So it makes sense that she would be into other romantic trends on the rise.

Her Minimalist Add-Ons

To balance her look, she kept her accessories simple. Skipping jewelry altogether, she wore black pumps and held a similarly inky Bottega Veneta bag with the famous weave.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her thoughts on Bottega Veneta’s F/W 2026 collection, she didn’t keep those to herself. In an Instagram photo dump, she wrote: “Oh hey @newbottega, refer to slide 6 on my feelings about the show and this look.” And the slide in question? See below.

Instagram/daisyedgarjones

Same, Daisy. Same.