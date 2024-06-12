Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was initially met with mixed reviews. But Swifties didn’t care what the critics had to say (and, FWIW, some of them actually retracted their statements mere days after posting them), and the two-part, 31-song anthology broke several records — including Most Streamed Album in a Single Week.

Despite the divisive launch, the album found its harem of fans, including Swift’s besties Sophie Turner, Ice Spice, and TTPD collaborator Florence Welch, who all took to Instagram to support it. On Tuesday, June 11, Swift’s latest body of work added another A-lister to its fanbase: Heidi Klum.

And she showed her support like only a supermodel can — by wearing Swift’s merch and making it look so chic.

Heidi’s TTPD Sweats / Heidi’s TTPD Sweat Set

Early this week, Klum was on set for the taping of Germany’s Next Top Model and showed off a totally Swift-coded look.

She wore an oatmeal hoodie with matching sweatpants, both of which boasted the TTPD insignia that eagle-eyed Swifties could recognize anywhere. To break her look’s monochromatic tones, Klum added a pop of color with neon yellow sneakers.

As a supermodel with decades in the business, Klum can easily elevate any outfit — and that includes loungewear. She glammed her look up with a pair of massive sparkling studs, which were subtle yet effective.

The TTPD sweat set has been making the rounds online. Shania Twain wore an oatmeal set in Las Vegas last May, while Simu Liu celebrated his birthday in his set weeks prior.

She’s A Longtime Swiftie

Klum has been a staunch supporter of Swift and her many albums for nearly a decade. During Swift’s 1989 World Tour, for example, the singer routinely invited surprise guests on stage — Klum one of them. During the tour’s New Jersey leg in July 2015, Klum joined Swift and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to dance to the singer’s songs.

Kevin Mazur/LP5/WireImage/Getty Images

Four years later, Swift returned the favor and performed her song “Me!” on Klum’s Germany’s Next Top Model.

In 2022, Klum showed support for another album, Midnights, albeit cheekily. The model and her America’s Got Talent co-judge Sofia Vergara copied Swift’s album art with one change: instead of writing “Midnights,” they wrote “Midnightsnacks.” Relatable.