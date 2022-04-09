Here Are The Sexiest Fashion Trends You'll Start Seeing Everywhere

The resurgence of Y2K style is back and better than ever — which means that showing skin is, well, in. In fact, your favorite stylish influencers and celebrities probably can’t get enough of the latest ‘00s-inspired runway looks, with catwalk throwbacks at prices that range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. Like you, I can’t pay those kinds of prices — or I’d be blowing my budget out of the water — so I hunted down some affordable versions of the hottest looks. Guess where you can shop some of the most fire pieces right now? Amazon! That's right: The virtual megastore stocks pretty much everything your heart could desire, including some of the sexiest fashion trends out there today.

Remember micro-mini skirts? Feathers? Crochet? They’ve all made a major comeback — and you can snap up their new and improved reincarnations below. Alongside all of that, you’ll find ruched bodycon dresses à la Kim Kardashian (in her pre-Kanye era) plus head-turning bustiers, the season’s most popular shoe, and even loungewear if your inner supermodel is never off-duty. Ahead, all of the sexiest fashion trends you're about to start seeing everywhere, with runway-worthy pieces that’ll run you just $65 or less.

1 A Best-Selling Corset That Looks Designer Modegal Cropped Mesh Bustier Amazon $34 See On Amazon Seriously, how hot would this strapless bustier be with a pair of skinny jeans? (Or baggy jeans, too, for that matter.) Constructed from a nylon mesh and spandex material that zips up the back, the drapey corset has a ruched finish that looks molded to your frame — and a slightly cropped silhouette for a flash of skin. “I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how flattering it is. It did not disappoint,” one shopper wrote, adding that “the fabric looks expensive.” Another fan also noted that it was "surprisingly supportive." Available sizes: 00 — 14

2 This Curve-Embracing Pencil Skirt With On-Trend Draping YMDUCH Ruched Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This is one of those form-fitting pencil skirts that always looks good, no matter what. Here’s why: It’s made from the stretchiest blend of polyester and spandex that adapts to your curves — then, the all-over ruching adds both visual interest and a universally flattering effect. “Favorite thing in my closet,” one shopper gushed. If you find white a little basic (or don’t want the maintenance of light-hued bottoms), try the pink or red as an alternative. Available sizes: 00 — 14

3 This Cotton Candy Tank Top With Frothy Faux Marabou HitZoom Faux Fur Spaghetti Strap Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ideal for girl’s night out with a pair of tight trousers and strappy heels, this spaghetti-strap crop top is the definition of cute. The feathery neckline incorporates a playful touch into the otherwise basic tank — and it doesn’t require a necklace to jazz it up. If you peek through the reviews, you’ll notice that tons of shoppers recommended sizing up on this one. Another huge selling point? It screams Y2K, which (again) is having such a major moment right now. Available sizes: Small — Large

4 This Casual-Chic Column Maxi With A Leg-Baring Slit Verdusa High-Waisted Side Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this column maxi extremely comfortable (thank that elasticized waist and super-soft fabric) but it also look peak minimalist ‘90s chic with a cropped tank and sandals. The iconic leg slit is truly sexy as hell and actually practical, according to one shopper: “I love the split because it allowed me to walk all over Miami without getting tripped up like I did with the maxi skirts without the split.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Matching Swimsuit And Coverup That Gives Goddess Vibes Kisscynest Halter Cut-Out Swimwear With Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Finding the perfect swimsuit and cover-up is no easy feat. Luckily, this Kisscynest set exists — for $30 bucks, no less. It comes with a triangle top (which features striking bondage-like straps framing the triangle cups) and a cheeky high-waisted bottom to match. To top it all off, there’s a sheer maxi skirt with an adjustable side tie for when you need to cover up after a dip. “Ordering bikinis online is very difficult but this set makes me feel like a sexy goddess. It holds my tatas so well and makes them look their absolute best with minimal padding,” one shopper praised. Reviewers’ only suggestion? If you have a larger chest, size up! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Liquid Satin Mini Skirt You Need In Your Life LYANER Satin Mini Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you feel like you’ve seen micro-minis all over Instagram and Tik Tok, it’s because you have — and this adorable satin slip skirt is probably a fraction of the cost and equally stylish. One shopper called it " a great dupe for Princess Polly" while another pointed out that "it looks much more expensive than it is." Burgundy not your jam? Choose between pretty pastels, versatile neutrals, flirty florals, and even an unexpectedly cool cow print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 A Wearable Tank Dress With Ribcage Cut-Outs Verdusa Square Neck Side Split Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this cut-out bodycon midi. It’s cut similarly to a trusty tank dress, but there are two key highlights, including a square neckline that and strategically-placed stomach cut-outs that transform this little number from functional to fire. It gets amped up even further with a high leg slit, which makes it less restrictive and more breathable. “It fit perfectly and it was my favorite dress on vacation! The slits are placed perfectly...A must buy,” one happy customer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 Sky-High Platform Sandals You Can Dance The Night Away In DREAM PAIRS High Heel Platform Pumps Amazon $43 See On Amazon Don’t be intimidated by the 4.5-inch heel on these DREAM PAIRS platform sandals. They’re super-comfortable and easy to walk in courtesy of the ankle-securing buckle strap and sturdy block heel. Featuring an anti-skid rubber outsole and latex padded insole, you can skip the spindly stilettos fator your next event and opt for these sturdy beauties instead. “I bought some beautiful designer shoes for my wedding, which I have to change in less than two hours. I bought these as a plan B that ended up being my plan A. I used them for 10 hours (between photo session, ceremony and reception) . I danced non stop the whole reception with it,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 The Matching Loungewear Set For Cozy Couch Clothes With Hot-Girl Energy Fessceruna Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Alright people, this is how you do cozy clothes without looking, well, messy on Neflix nights with. your boo. The ribbed knit set comes with a scoop neck tank, drawstring kimono pants, and a duster cardigan. Even better? You can wear this loungewear ensemble to an actual lounge with a pair of sexy heels and jewelry. "I found an influencer wearing this and I immediately added it to my cart. The material has some stretch to it and is so comfy! Even after washing, it fit me just right," one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Breezy Crochet Maxi Dress That Always Fits Perfectly Dokuritu Lace Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Crafted from airy viscose, this free-spirited maxi dress has a gorgeously fitted crochet bodice with a scalloped V neckline. This is balanced out by the the tiered skirt that’s intentionally flowy and roomy while the smocked back and adjustable straps work in tandem to ensure a consistently good fit. Tou can even rock it when you’re expecting, too. “Love this dress! I wore this when I was 38 weeks pregnant and I ordered my typical size. This is a dress I will be able to wear not pregnant too,” as one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 Another Haute Y2K Trend To Try: Sheer Tops Like This One SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you're hitting the club or have a weekend dinner party on the horizon, consider giving the sheer mesh trend a try. It's not as intimidating as it looks: I love this sheer long-sleeved top for fun evenings out — just add a cute bralette underneath — or with '80s-style blazers and low-rise bottoms, if you dare. It's available in the cherub pattern shown along with celestial, floral, and butterfly prints. "This top is super cute and cut perfectly! It’s just the right amount of sheer,” one shopper remarked, adding, “It’s also super comfy and not itchy like some mesh shirts I’ve gotten before.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 This Drapey Cowl-Neck Shirt In Molten Satin LYANER Satin Ruched Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bored with the oversized button-down and leggings look? If you're shaking your head right now, this satin top by LYANER has a similar classic collar and cuffs, but the draped cowl neck front is truly unique. “I tried [the] top on, looked in the mirror, and said WOW! Good morning, gorgeous,” one shopper raved. Need an outfit idea for this baby? Tuck it into some slim-fitting leather pants with chunky silver jewelry and some pumps or heeled booties. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 More Fabulous Feathers — These Boudoir Heels Trimmed In Marabou MMJULY Open Toe Fluffy Feather Stiletto Heels Amazon $34 See On Amazon Spice up an all-black or otherwise minimalist outfit with these faux suede feathered sandals. Sitting on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, these sassy shoes look dainty but are actually pretty supportive thanks to their adjustable ankle straps and rubber soles. They might be inexpensive, but you'd never know it — they have charm for days. "The packaging reminded me of my Tory Burch. I felt like a million dollars and everyone complimented my shoes," one shopper thrilled. Available sizes: 7 — 10

14 The Pleated Maxi Skirt That’s An Absolute Head-Turner Ebossy Pleated High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a chiffon-like polyester and spandex blend, this pleated maxi skirt is an elegant option for both day and night. It has a high, stretchy waistband, so feel free to whip out all the crop tops you please. If you want to wear it to an event, however, pick a matching shirt for instant elegance. “I love how it flows and it’s long enough for a woman that 5'9 or taller,” one shopper added. If you’re on the petite side, this might run a little long ‚ some platform heels will come in handy to avoid dragging the hem. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Instagram-Worthy Swimsuit Set In Kaleidoscope Colorways SheIn Tie-Dye Bikini Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bikinis can be exorbitantly expensive if you’re buying from a cult Instagram brand, but if that's not in the budget this Sheln swimsuit set is a beautiful option. The bold tie-dye prints will make your skin tone shine — and it comes with a bra top, bikini bottom, and a matching sarong for just $20. “The swimsuit is exactly like the photo, and isn’t super cheap either, I would totally recommend, it makes everyone look like a goddess wearing it,” one reviewer promised. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 Nail Two Trends With A Ruched Mini Skirt YMDUCH High Waist Ruched Mini Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon All right, it’s obvious that ruching is a hot trend right now — and so are mini skirts. Why not hit two birds with one stone with this high-waisted mini skirt? It's secretly a joy to wear because there's no metal hardware in sight — just a stretchy pull-on design that hugs your curves to perfection. One shopper wrote it was a “super sexy and comfortable skirt” that “doesn’t ride up when walking and the double layer makes it non-see through” but also “washes well and maintains shape.” Imagine yours with a cropped cardigan and sneakers: So cute, right? Available sizes: X-Small — Large

17 This Deceptively Comfortable Cut-Out Dress Soinku Knot Cut-Out Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This Soinku body-con dress looks like casual separates at first glance, but venture closer and you’ll discover that it’s actually on-trend cut-outs creating the two-piece effect. Additional noteworthy details include a twist-front top and a draping wrap skirt. Available in both long- and short-sleeved options, depending on the weather, they feel as effortless as your favorite T-shirt but look incredible on the body. And really, what's better than that? "This dress gave me life!! Casual enough for day drinking but made me feel SUPER HOT," one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 A Minimalist Flatform Sandal (With Hidden Memory Foam) Amazon Essentials Two Band Flatform Sandals Amazon $27 See On Amazon These Amazon Essentials flatform sandals are more comfortable than flats — no cap. Complete with a 5-millimeter latex and memory foam padded insole beneath a faux leather upper, this low platform sandal will provide the comfort you need when you're on your feet all day while offering a little height in the process. Plus, the ankle strap has five fit settings depending on your needs. "I have worn them on several occasions now and have found that my feet don’t get sore or form blisters, like other shoes tend to," one shopper praised. Available sizes: 5 — 13

19 This Athleisure Co-Ord For A Fashionable Lazy Day Outfit AOZZO Loungewear Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon No matter if you're lounging at home or running to the store, this matching athleisure set is a weekend no-brainer. It's essentially a cuddly crewneck T-shirt and leggings (the brand dubbed them "bodycon sweatpants") — but, since they match, it's officially an outfit. You could even wear it out on the town, too, with a sleek leather jacket and heels if you're in a casual mood. “Go up one size if you are fluffy like me because the materials give but not as much,” one reviewer advised. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

20 A Crochet Maxi Dress That Doubles As Your Hottest Coverup Bsubseach Crochet Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you wear it over a skin-toned bodysuit to brunch or paired with your bikini at the beach, this crochet maxi dress is a winner for so many reasons. Spot the two side slits that make it easy to walk in, to say nothing of the sleek herringbone crochet. It's available in one size to fit most, and can be adapted to fit by adding a cute tie belt to cinch your waist. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see comments like, “I get stopped constantly when wearing this,” plus notes that it’s “great quality and looks so much more expensive than it is.” Available sizes: One size (shown)

21 This Très Chic Chain Belt To Glam Up A Little Black Dress Glamorstar Multilayer Metal Waist Chain Amazon $14 See On Amazon Speaking of waist-cinching belts, this vintage-inspired chain belt will give you French-girl sophistication that's hard to achieve — and looks like something you'd find in a curated vintage boutique for five times the price. Available in silver- and gold-toned metals that are both shockingly well-made, pick between a classic coin pendant or a tougher skull charm if your style is more edgy. "I personally thought the quality was great. Wore all night no problems at all!" one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — Large

22 This Adjustable Cowl-Neck Camisole In Sumptuous Satin Miessial Satin Drawstring Camisole Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need a go-to going-out top? This cowl-neck camisole is an affordable option that looks unreal with jeans or skirts of all kinds — plus, with adjustable straps and sides, it’s so versatile. The luminous satin-like fabric comes in an array of luxurious jewel tones fit for a queen. “Such a beautiful tank!” One shopper praised, adding, “The cowl neck falls into place perfectly. Bonus points that the straps are adjustable.” Available sizes: 4 — 14

23 A Sheer Mesh Tee You Can Style So Many Different Ways Floerns Short Sleeve Mesh Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Once you find a bra to match, you'll be reaching for this sheer t-shirt by Floerns on a regular basis. It has a relaxed silhouette compared to your average going-out top, but it's a slinky choice since it's see-through. “Used this mesh shirt for my birthday celebration. Loved it, was so pretty in the lights with the metallic look and sheerness,” one shopper wrote. On the other hand, “I purchased it to wear under sleeveless dresses so I can wear some of my favorites in the cooler months. Very comfortable and loose fitting for layers. Love it,” another fan remarked. The best part? It elevates all your comfy leggings for parties but can also be worn with denim or bike shorts. Available sizes: Large — 5X

24 This Frilly Marabou Evening Bag With A Delicate Gold Chain Expouch Marabou Feather Clutch Amazon $24 See On Amazon Feathered with fluffy marabou that doesn’t shed easily, this charming clutch is ideal for special events and nights out. It's satin-lined and has magnetic snap closure that'll keep your valuables secure. The detachable gold chain strap can be worn either on your shoulder or as a crossbody to keep your hands free for socializing. Concerned this isn’t spacious enough for you? One shopper confirmed that it can “fit a few small items, like credit card, lip gloss, a smaller sized phone, and your keys if they’re not bulky.” Available colors: 5

25 A Buttery-Soft Maxi Skirt With Handy Pockets ALLEGRACE High Waist Pleated Maxi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Soft and light, you'll be living in this ALLEGRACE pleated maxi in no time. The wide, gathered waistband can actually be folded over — like yoga pants — which means that it can be worn from low to high-rise, depending on your shirt. There are really so many styling possibilities to experiment with, and it's a seasonless piece you can wear with both a tank and a sweater, depending on the weather. “I absolutely love this skirt! I’m 5’8” so I frequently struggle finding maxi-skirts at the right length,” one shopper wrote. “It’s a perfect light t-shirt material cloth weight, so it’s not too hot or cold, and the fabric is thick enough to avoid embarrassing see-through of underclothes,” they added. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

26 This Hyper-Trendy Bikini With A Matching Beach Dress Romwe 3-Piece Mesh Bikini Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who knew you could be this stylish on the beach for just $30? This Romwe beachwear look consists of a triangle top and string-tie bottom with a matching long-sleeved mesh plunge coverup. This skimpy set was specifically designed for fuller figures, so expect it to fit to accommodate curves. “I'm a heavy set woman, and feel extremely good in this two-piece. I love the thong bottoms aren't your traditional thong, it’s about 3 inches thicker so I don't have to worry about it riding up,” one shopper affirmed. Check out all the 2000s throwback prints, including marbled tie-dye and psychedelic swirls. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

27 This Split Hem Mini Skirt WDIRARA Split Hem Mini Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s another precious mini skirt — especially if you're on the shorter side. One shopper explained how it fit their frame: “As a petite girl, it's sometimes difficult to find a true ‘mini skirt’ since they'll usually just hit right at the knee, but this skirt is perfect!” Another customer noted this micro-length skirt was "not too flashy but not too conservative.” Not only that, it is guaranteed to fit like a glove, with a back zipper and a split hem that ensures it’s still easy to walk in. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X

28 The Open-Back Sweater Dress That Looks Expensive The Drop Twist-Back Sweater Midi Dress Amazon $55 See On Amazon The Drop does it again: This boat-neck midi dress is chicly modest in the front and a total cocktail party in the back. There's a graphic cut-out that flaunts your shoulder blades with a twist detail on top for visual interest. “Love this dress. The back makes it sexy and the fit is great,” one shopper raved. “For work I threw an off white blazer over it and for dinner it was perfect on its own. Bra friendly too, but make sure you have wide set straps,” they advised. The viscose nylon blend is stretchy and hugs your frame like a champ, with small side slits that provide a peek-a-boo leg and ample walkability. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

29 These Chunky Combat Boots With A Super-Stacked Platform Heel WETKISS Heeled Platform Combat Boots Amazon $63 See On Amazon Calling all shoppers in search of extra height: These WETKISS combat boots offer a staggering five-inch heel, but aren't scary to wear. That's because they have a chunky stacked heel and an anti-skid lug sole that keep you grounded. Despite having a Doc Martens look, they aren't tough to break in and feel good out of the box. “They're very comfortable, adjust well to shape of the foot, well-made and past the 8-hour workday test,” one shopper confirmed. These come with various uppers, including patent leather, black buckled straps, and a dusky denim blue. Available sizes: 5 — 14

30 These Knitted Co-Ords That Look Casually Luxe Ermonn Knit Sweater And Shorts Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Found: Casual cuteness in one outfit. Fabricated from a cozy yet breathable acrylic and nylon knit, the loungewear set features a slouchy pullover that can slink off one shoulder and tuck into the matching drawstring shorts. “I bought this for at-home but recently wore to drive 7 hours to visit friends and I'm obsessed with how comfortable it is,” one shopper gushed. Break the pieces apart to mix and match with other staples in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 A Bustier Crop Top That Supports Bigger Busts HDE Spaghetti Strap Cami Bustier Amazon $20 See On Amazon If classic bustiers never seem to fit quite right, then give this stunner a try. It feels like a fitted cropped camisole with strappy details on the front and back that provide ample support without looking or feeling heavy. “If I could give this product more stars I would,” one reviewer revealed. “I'm a bigger gal and I'm always nervous to show off skin, but I really wanted to get out of my comfort zone for a vacation I was taking,” they wrote. “I only bought this to wear under a lace shirt and it has now become a staple in my wardrobe.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

32 A Bombshell Tee That Hugs Every Curve Zeagoo Ruched Cross-Front Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who knew a short-sleeved T-shirt could look this good? It's a cotton blend, so it's soft and breathable, but there's a ruched wrap front that hugs your waist with a V-neck that frames your chest without being too low-cut. "I'm tall and curvy and this shirt hits all the curves perfectly to show off my figure, while still presenting a professional and modest appearance," one shopper added. Available sizes: Small — 3X

33 A High-Fashion Feathered Cocktail Dress Whoinshop Feather Bandage Evening Dress Amazon $53 See On Amazon Constructed from a substantial polyester and spandex knit, this strapless cocktail dress is a body-conscious bandage style that will hug your curves like butter and fit smoothly all night. Top it off with an ostrich feather neckline and you don’t even need to add jewelry. "The material is super bandage thick, you don't need a bra, it holds everything in place....feathers are a showstopper,” one reviewer commented. Another wrote it's "very sexy, elegant, sophisticated." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 This Gauzy Chiffon Maxi Skirt In Fashion’s Favorite Prints L'VOW Maxi Skirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon This L’VOW maxi skirt looks so expensive, but there's a laidback elastic waist that makes it enjoyable to wear all day or night. The material itself is a tad sheer, so wear some bike shorts, a bodysuit, or slip underneath if that bothers you. “I am 5'5 and the skirt came right past my ankles," one reviewer revealed. If you’re smaller than that, a trip to the tailor is recommended — or a simple pair of high heels works, too, of course. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

35 Flared Jeans That Bring Back Your Early Aughts Heyday Sidefeel Destroyed Flare Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Sidefeel bell-bottom jeans conjure up Lauren Conrad's Laguna Beach days or Paris Hilton circa 2003 — and that's the point! I keep saying it: Early aughts style is back. These flares have an extra-wide leg, a stretchy waist, and two pockets. Shoppers were raving about these left and right in the reviews. One declared that “these jeans need to be shared with the world,” while another wrote that “these are awesome, way cheaper than boutique prices, and are just as good of quality.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

36 This Long-Sleeved Mesh Shirt You Can Tone Down Or Dress Up Floerns Long-Sleeved Mesh Mock-Neck Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This sheer long-sleeved top will be your closet’s secret weapon. Here's the reasoning: You can layer it with a cardigan, baggy mom jeans and chunky sneakers for school, running errands, or the like. Then, dress it up with a structured blazer (or wear it solo) to a soirée — just add a pencil skirt or slick trousers and heels. Besides that, all you need to complete the look is a pretty bralette that you don't mind showing off. “Super stretchy and retains its shape well (doesn't stretch out while you're wearing it and doesn't shrink in the wash),” one reviewer also noted. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

37 This Draped Wrap Dress Exudes Straight-Up Goddess Vibes Romwe Deep V-Neck Cami Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're on the hunt for a dress that'll make you look undeniably hot, then this Romwe tank dress is it. It's a faux wrap silhouette with spaghetti straps, plunging V neckline, and an asymmetrical tulip hem. Once again, there’s that eye-catching ruching along the waistline that draws the eye and leans into the season’s trend for draping. “I love this dress. Love the way it makes me feel sexy. And hugs all of my curves all in the right places,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

38 This Retro Knit Camisole With An Open Lace-Up Back SweatyRocks Backless Knit Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made in both trendy space dyes and nostalgic ribbed knits, this sweater-like cami is a dream for park dates, festivals, and casual dinners al fresco. The cropped silhouette is simple in the front, but the back trends skimpier with a lace-up closure that's fully adjustable. You can wear a lace bralette underneath if you desire support or opt for pasties to get extra coverage. "I was shocked when this top came in. The quality is great, especially considering the price. The top is not see-through or cheap looking. I will be ordering another one in a different color! Definitely worth it," one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — Large

39 This T-Shirt Dress That Leans Into Draping MEROKEETY Tie Waist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip on this short-sleeved T-shirt dress for work, a first date, or brunch with your friends — you can truly wear it everywhere and anywhere. This rayon-spandex number has a low-key crewneck, a swingy skirt length that isn't too cropped, and a faux wrap belt that ties on your right hip for an adjustable draped effect. One reviewer called it “a perfect throw-on-and-go dress for spring” while another noted that “the quality is amazing and soft.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

