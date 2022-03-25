Celebs Wear These Comfy Things Over & Over Again — & You Can Get Them For Under $35

Celebrity style comes at astronomical prices — or does it? Of course, there are always fast fashion spinoffs, but they’re just not the same in terms of quality. Sigh. You needn’t consign yourself to window shopping, however. If you’re aiming to get star style without the sticker shock, first gravitate towards classic clothes that have a lasting construction and can be worn on a regular basis. Then? Try to ignore the constant flow of fleeting, unwearable fads on social media. (The microtrend phenomenon makes this difficult, I know.) Instead, aim for quality basics and a few stylish statement pieces that are known fashion staples for your favorite celebrities to cop their aesthetics without breaking the bank.

If you need a bit of guidance, I’ve vetted some affordable celeb-favorite styles you’re going to love. (And so will your bank account, considering they all cost under $35.) These are the comfy outfit repeats beloved by some of the hottest A-listers on the planet, from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Have I grabbed your attention? Here’s the 411: This list includes Gen Z favorites like the bike shorts, bucket hats, and dad shoes you’ll live in on the weekend combined with sleek bodycon dresses, second-skin bodysuits, and ballet flats you’ll dress up on repeat.

Ready to check out the goods? These are the 34 fashion items that celebrities wear over and over — and over — again.

1 The Matching Oversized Tee & Bike Shorts That’s A Billie Eilish Formula Glamaker Oversized T-Shirt And Biker Shorts Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Billie Eilish’s trademark style showcases one signature athleisure pairing: the oversized tee and bike shorts combo. Love it? This Glamaker set includes both top and bottom just $26 total. Made from a super-soft and stretchy blend of polyester with spandex, the loose crewneck and cycling shorts can be dressed up with heels or down over sneaks. "I can go all my favorite places in this. The shirt is generous but better fitting than buying a man's tee," one shopper noted. My favorite styling tip? Belt the shirt for some shape. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 A Viral Bucket Hat With More Than 15,000 Five-Star Ratings The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another Eilish fave? Bucket hats, of course. Available in over 40 colorways and prints, this Hat Depot version comes in breathable 100% cotton that protects sensitive scalps from ultraviolet rays without feeling hot, so it’s ideal for any outdoor activity. One shopper wrote that it “keeps me cool while I'm wandering around the woods” and another added that “it kept the sun off my face perfectly on field day, camping, and on the beach. No sunburn on my face or neck.” Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

3 The Slouchy Denim Overalls You’ll Definitely End Up Living In Aedvoouer Baggy Denim Overalls Amazon $31 See On Amazon No, overalls are not just for kids — or Gen Z superstars like Billie Eilish. Case in point: Aedvoouer’s baggy denim overalls give you the ultimate utilitarian jean look that's comfortable and easy to wear. Offered in a light wash, medium wash, or black, this throwback one-piece has adjustable shoulder straps, retro hook-and-eye closure, a chest pocket big enough to hold your phone, and four more functional pockets both front and back . “LOVE these! I could (and just about do) live in these. They are sized very generously, so next time I'll order a size down. All the pockets are large and deep...sooooooo great,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — 4X

4 This Stylish Pair Of Dad Sneaks In A Punchy Neon XIDISO Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon The “Bad Guy” singer is a big fan of the chunky dad sneaker in neon hues. Want to test-drive the bold trend without much (financial) commitment? Well, XIDISO's stylish sneaker has got you covered there. The athletic shoes’s upper is made of breathable knit with a mesh sponge insole that offers excellent shock absorption, ensuring optimal foot positioning and all-around comfort. Wear-resistant and durable, the anti-slip rubber outsole is affixed with an Oxford patch to increase grip throughout. “They hug my ankles in a soft way that makes them feel secure. Lightweight and able to stand and walk in them for 8+ hours,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

5 The Celeb-Favorite Bike Short In Eilish-Approved Colorways Conceited Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon Also available as a full-length pant and capri, these bike short leggings come in over 50 colorways and prints for an off-duty style staple worthy of Eilish (or Kim Kardashian, for that matter). These cult-favorite leggings might be trendy, but they're also supportive and comfortable thanks to the wide three-inch waistband. “I have fibromyalgia with allodynia so tight waist bands and seams pain me to tears. I’ve been on the hunt for buttery feeling leggings that don’t feel tight anywhere while being close fitting as leggings should be and these are AMAZING,” one fan attested. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

6 These Budget-Friendly Joggers With The Snuggliest Fleece In The Game Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon When J. Lo isn’t gracing red carpets, she’s often hitting the streets in sweats. (Yes, really). She wears them leaving the gym or just hanging out with such style, and so can you with Amazon Essentials’ surprisingly elevated French terry fleece joggers. The singer’s jogger taste runs the gamut, from baggier sweats to slim-fit pants, and this version definitely falls into the latter category. It is crafted from super-soft French terry fleece with a drawstring tie closure — pair yours with a cropped sweatshirt or a basic ribbed tank for a '90s sportswear look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 Tiny Cropped Workout Tanks — And This One Is Adjustable Artfish Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon Speaking of ribbed tanks, here’s a cute one to consider with hidden functionality. The drawstring sides allow you to adjust the height of the crop depending on your bottoms. Rock it with your joggers in true Jenny From The Block fashion — along with jeans, trousers, and midi skirts. This will truly be a hero piece in your wardrobe. “I’m obsessed...It's form fitting, yet SUPER comfortable. And the strings allow you to adjust the height of the crop. I'm going to go ahead and buy like 3 more,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

8 A Boxy Cropped Tee That’s Effortlessly Cool Romwe Short Sleeve V Neck Crop Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon You know what’s key about this Romwe T-shirt? The fit is “perfect for summer. Cool and breezy,” as one shopper noted. Agreed — and so does the one and only J.Lo, who is an avid wearer of the style. Besides that, the V-neck isn't plunging, so it's more relaxed than figure-baring, and the slightly cropped silhouette falls just short enough that you're not swimming in it or need to knot it with some jeans. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

9 A Sporty Cropped Hoodie To Throw On With Literally Anything GLASS Crop Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Another Lopez off-duty staple? A cropped hoodie. This GLASS pullover gets an A+ from me for its fun color selection and cuddly French terry material made from cotton, polyester, and spandex. Similar to the tee above, it’s short without exposing your entire midriff to the world. An additional selling point? “The hood is huge,” one shopper pointed out. Get ready for maximum cozy and chill. Available sizes: Small — 3X

10 A Luxe-Looking Workout Set (It’s Squat-Proof, Too) Beaufident Seamless Workout Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon If this seamless ribbed workout set doesn’t give you serious gym inspiration, nothing will — plus, it's practically J.Lo approved. (She regularly rocks very similar sets on the treadmill.) Here's the lowdown: The sports bra has removable pads depending on how much support you require and the leggings, most importantly, pass the squat test with flying colors as four-way stretch fabric works overtime to accommodate all movement. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see endless comments like this one: “I wore it to run errands then I did a 30 minute barre class and 30 minute spin class. Worked perfectly for both!! The material is thick enough that it is not see through but it is breathable and holds you in,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 An Elevated Loungewear Set For Chill Days — And Netflix Marathon Nights JELLYOGA Lounge Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Facts: Cozy clothes should not go overlooked on your shopping list. When you come home from an exhausting day there should be something comfortable ready for you to relax. In this scenario, might I suggest the JELLYOGA lounge set? It has the softest-ever crewneck tee and matching joggers that are lightweight enough both for summer use or if you're blasting the heat in the winter. One customer said "Truly the best pj/lounge set I’ve ever owned!" and another commented that "the material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Long-Sleeved Crop That’s Surprisingly Sophisticated Verdusa Long Sleeve Solid Crop Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon J. Lo has been known to style a long-sleeved cropped tee for so many occasions, including for dressier events than you might expect. In a soft stretch knit, the top pairs effortlessly with leggings but makes a modern statement over a pencil skirt. If you’re on the taller side, you might want a bigger size to add length. “I knew because of my height it would be kind of small since it’s cropped and I’m glad I sized up on this,” one shopper advised. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 This Ruched Crop Top With A Strategic Cut-Out Romwe Ruched Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $21 See On Amazon In case you haven’t noticed, Lopez has never met a crop top she didn’t love. But one question remains: Has she seen Romwe’s long-sleeved drawstring crop? That drawstring ruched front! The sizzling cut-out! That midriff-hugging fit! All of these details are the components for a head-turning top. “I seriously would recommend this shirt for anyone. It’s light and comfortable [and] it’s adjustable in the front...I wore it alone and with a sheer top over it both times I got lots of compliments,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X Plus

14 These Chunky Gold Hoops With A Hollow Core PAVOI Thick 14K Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon It wouldn't be a true J.Lo look without a great pair of hoop earrings, and PAVOI’s 14-karat gold-plated design fits the bill in terms of quality and luster. They're available in gold, rose gold, and white gold and three different sizes — all with hypoallergenic stainless steel posts. "Even better in real life!! I love them and was beyond impressed. They are thick but light on your ears, and look like I spent a few hundred dollars on them," one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 3 (20mm, 30mm, 45mm)

15 A Trusty Pair Of Distressed Boyfriend Jeans With A Cuffed, Cropped Fit Woman Within Girlfriend Stretch Jean Amazon $39 See On Amazon The final Lopez staple you need in your closets? The boyfriend jean, of course! This trusty pair has a classic five-pocket design that suits people of all heights with three different inseam offerings including 24-, 26-, and 29-inch measurements. The distressed rips throughout provide a lived-in feel without going over-the-top. (Remember how torn-up jeans were in the early aughts?) The length is already cropped, but those cuffed hems can be rolled up further for a retro look on a scorching day. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 38 Plus

16 High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings In Head-Turning Hues Cemi Ceri Faux Leather High Waist Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waisted faux leather leggings scream Kim Kardashian’s current Balenciaga era, care to agree? Make a statement in a bold shade like the social media queen herself, or keep it chic in glossy wet-look black. "The sheen of the leggings is not blunt, gross shiny but rather matted glistening sheen, which I think is a sexier and luxurious look," one shopper wrote, adding that they had the "same quality of sewing as those Lululemons." Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

17 A Grunge-Chic Flannel Shirt In Every Plaid Imaginable Blooming Jelly Button Down Flannel Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can’t truly dress like a Kardashian if you don’t have a gigantic flannel shirt lying around. (I don’t make the rules, folks.) Luckily, this Blooming Jelly plaid button-down solves that problem — immediately. The 100% polyester shirt has a dropped, slouchy shoulder, two pockets on the front, and a length that allows you to tie it in the front without too much bulk. One shopper urged to “order two sizes down if you want it fitted.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

18 A Slinky Tank Top That Hugs Every Curve Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average from more than 26,000 ratings, this tank top is an icon in the Amazon fashion world. When you have reviews raving that "these are the awesomest inexpensive tank tops ever to be awesome," then you know you’ve found something special. They have a tailored fit, scoop neckline, and a substantial ribbed-kit construction that won't show your bra. You can literally pair them with any bottom in your closet, especially if you choose a neutral as Kim Kardashian would do. There are brighter options available, too, if you're in the mood for hues more Palm Springs than Calabasas. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 A Fan-Favorite Tank Top That’s Equally Versatile Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Tank Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon Need a larger size? No problem — Amazon Essentials also offers their legendary tank top in extended sizing. The ribbed knit is equally thick with nice wide straps, so you won’t be flashing your bra to the masses. And it’s highly breathable, which is a boon both for layering and for wearing on its own during the hotter months. "I want to get SO many more of these! Great for working out, just summer relaxation days and even as an undershirt. 100% satisfied,” a fan praised. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

20 The Wet-Look Biker Shorts That Take No Prisoners WDIRARA Slim Elastic Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Billie Eilish isn’t the only superstar sporting the bike shorts trend: Kim Kardashian practically brought it back from the dead a few years ago. These WDIRARA biker shorts exude her high-fashion energy, and they’ll make you look like a million bucks. (The leopard print version is also a fan favorite if you’re considering two pairs.) “Love these so much! The price is incredible and they fit well and true to size. Great length and so soft,” a fan summarized. Need an outfit idea for these? They’ll look fab with a ribbed tank and an oversized flannel shirt or boyfriend blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Slouchy Tee That Plunges Low Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Beyove T-shirt with a low-cut V neckline is definitely a plunger, but embracing your cleavage is straight out of the Kardashian playbook and I’m here for it. It’s woven from a polyester-spandex that shapes the body and won’t shrink in the wash. “I bought it in 3 different colors,” one shopper confessed. “It’s perfect for a date night or girls night out! You can pair it with a cage bra underneath for added sexiness or wear it, as is, leaving just enough to the imagination,” they gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

22 A Sleek Bodysuit That Feels Like SKIMS ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want to channel Kim on a date, running errands, or in the comforts of your own home — perhaps tucked into a chic pair of joggers for girls’ night in — then this racerback bodysuit is an absolute must for you! This streamlined number has a high neck that looks polished no matter what type of bottoms you pick (yes, even sweats) and fans raved about the double lining that let them skip a bra. One shopper wrote that “the material is so soft, like a bathing suit,” which also means that it sculpts like one, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X

23 A Feline Tank Bodysuit SUNRO Scoop-Neck Tank Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon When Kim does cheetah print, she goes for it. (Please consult Google images for that time she wore Azzedine Alaïa’s fall 1991 collection head-to-toe.) Although a designer’s archival masterpiece isn’t appropriate (or affordable) for the average human’s lifestyle, you can still rock the trend to purrr-fection with this scoop-neck bodysuit. Not only does it stay tucked and pretty at all times but it also has a seamless bottom that won’t dig into your hips. “I wore it to the airport on a very long flight and it was super comfy,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 A Bodycon Tee That Never Un-Tucks POSESHE Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Gone are the days when you tucked a top into your high-waisted jeans and never expected it to stay put. At least, they will be as soon as you purchase this POSESHE short-sleeved bodysuit. The rayon and spandex fabrication is both moisture-wicking and strong, complete with snaps at the crotch for convenience. “I was worried that it wouldn't fit properly or the snaps would be easy to break. Neither was true! Excellent quality, beautiful stretch and fit and the snaps stay shut,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

25 A Buttery Crewneck Tee That Clings Just Right Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you stick to the classics, then these fitted crewneck tees will make your heart soar. We know Kim would give her stamp of approval, too, just maybe not in Hermès orange. (She's a neutrals girl most of the time.) There are a bunch of different combinations, including black and white, and you’ll love how breathable they are. “I wear them under my scrub vest for a 12 hour nursing shift and it's great! Not too hot, not too thin!” one shopper affirmed of the slinky modal knit. Available sizes: Small — 3X

26 A High-Neck Bodycon Dress That Plays With Proportion SheIn Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Another Kimmie go-to? A sleek bodycon number like SheIn’s sleeveless mini dress. Seriously, how hot is this high-neck number, though? It’s a simple silhouette that you can wear a regular bra with (rejoice!) and the ribbed fabric will mold to your figure like it was custom-made for you. “It is such a cute dress,” one fan praised. “It is tight, so don't buy it if you aren't willing to show off,” they cautioned, but added it was “Not too short, looks super cute with a moto-jacket and boots, but versatile enough to wear with flip flops.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Versatile Tank Midi Dress With A Trendy Square Neckline LALAGEN Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Complete with a square neck and midi skirt length, this bodycon creation is a stunner. In fact, it is much more versatile than it appears — for example, you can slip on some canvas sneaks for daytime and heels for night. This shopper agreed: “I’ve dressed it up as well as worn it casually...and received many compliments.” The polyester-based ribbed knit is soft yet substantial, so you’ll be comfortable either way. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 The Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Levis Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Surprisingly, Sarah Jessica Parker’s style isn’t quite as eclectic as her onscreen counterpart, Carrie Bradshaw. Her comfortable denim of choice? Boyfriend jeans! This popular $30 pair of Levi’s jeans has a mid-rise and keeps its shape all day long. One reviewer confirmed this: "They have a gentle stretch that allows them to feel super comfortable all day without loosening up halfway through the day giving you the saggy butt look," they remarked. Available sizes: 2 — 28

29 These Glossy Ballet Flats With Hidden Memory Foam Feversole Patent Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Believe it or not, SJP is much more of a ballet flats gal than her television persona. Feversole's patent ballet flats are crucial for busy lifestyles, such as running around the city or commuting to the office. They have five millimeters of memory foam with an airy canvas lining, so your feet can breathe with ease. Can't endure the pain of heels for an entire evening? These are fancy enough to wear to a wedding or an event, if needed. Plus, you'll be able to dance the night away — no need for a pedicure, either. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

30 A Downtown-Cool Beanie FURTALK Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $15 See On Amazon This FURTALK beanie is a far cry from Bradshaw’s extravagant headpieces, but Parker needs something warm to get through a New York City winter, right? The beanie is her go-to of choice with its cool-girl associations. Acrylic knit on the outside and fleece on the inside, this one won't let you — or your ears — down. “Looks cute, feels comfy! I purchased this to go for a long walks close to lakeshore where it gets pretty windy,” one shopper wrote. “It does a great job of keeping my head warm.” Enough said: Available in eight neutrals that’ll go with practically any coat in your closet. Available colors: 8

31 This Practical Puffer Vest That Can Be Packed Down Small In Your Suitcase Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon A telltale sign that Parker is just like us? She reaches for practical puffer coats and vests — often. Amazon Essentials’ lightweight puffer vest looks right up her off-duty alley, to be honest. Here’s why: It is water-resistant (for the wet and wild New York City nor’easters), there's contoured seams for a fitted shape, and zippered pockets to hold your stuff. The highlight? It packs down nearly flat into a carrying bag that takes up next to zero room in your luggage. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 An Oversized Pashmina (And This One Comes In Manolo Blahnik Blue) Achillea Large Soft Silky Pashmina Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon One more wardrobe essential that Sarah Jessica swears by? Fringed pashminas! While hers probably go for a pretty penny, this scarf is a spitting image in my book — and costs only $14. Wear it as a scarf, drape it over your shoulders, or wrap yourself up in it like an elegant blanket. Receiving a strong 4.7 star rating among Amazon buyers, fans were loving this bargain in the reviews. “This shawl is so beautiful and of amazing quality. I can't believe the price I paid for it, it was such a steal,” one shopper gushed. In that case, go ahead and buy an extra to store at your work desk or in your car. Available sizes: One size (shown)

33 Customer-Favorite Skinny Jeans Made From “Denim, Magic, And Sorcery” Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Despite what some people say, skinny jeans are iconic — just like Sarah Jessica Parker. She loves them, I love them, and you (probably) love them. Some of the best on the market? Levi’s Modern Skinny Jeans, by a long shot. These adapt to your curves, so you won’t even have that annoying gap between your booty and waist, and three inseams guarantee a tailored length. Never expect these to stretch out throughout the day or dig into your stomach, either. One shopper was convinced that “these are made from denim, magic, and sorcery” and “colors were brighter, lights shone down from the heavens” after zipping them up. Available sizes: 2 — 28

