Bad hair days, move over — it’s time to talk about “bad” skin days. You know, those days when you look in the mirror to find multiple breakouts or a patch of irritation that won’t calm down. These are the days when your skin looks perfectly normal, but when we compare ourselves to models and influencers, these “bad” skin days can be total confidence destroyers. That’s why Hey Bud, Australia’s number-one hemp-powered skin care brand, thinks it’s time that the beauty industry made a change.

Hey Bud recently launched their “Skin Deep: The Confidence Survey,” and the results made them completely rethink their marketing model. For starters, 96% of respondents said that a “bad” skin day takes a serious toll on their self-confidence. And a whopping 98% expressed their desire to see “real” skin in images from their favourite skin care brands.

A winner of Trustpilot’s 2022 Best Company in Cosmetics Industry, Hey Bud had booked a billboard for Acne Awareness Month in June, onto which they were planning on advertising images of their hemp clay mask. But based on their survey results, they decided to make a change — instead, they ran close-up images of real skin, with blemishes and all, to show that there’s no such thing as “bad” skin, only real skin. “It's time we start showing real people and real skin, and move away from the idea of perfection being the norm in beauty advertising,” said Ollie Watts, co-founder of Hey Bud, in a statement, adding that “unobtainable social trends like 'glass skin' really have an impact on how people view themselves.”

According to the survey, these phrases like “glass skin” and “flawless” really do have a negative impact on how people view themselves — 93% of respondents said there’s too much emphasis on these unrealistic concepts. Other enlightening stats from the survey? Almost half of all respondents said they have cancelled a date or a social event because of skin concerns, and one out of two respondents said they’ve received negative unsolicited comments about their skin.

Hey Bud

So Hey Bud is letting folks know that they’re here for “real, good skin, whatever that looks like for you.” The brand’s star ingredient is hemp seed oil, which is rich in antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids, and can help reduce inflammation and increase hydration. Their lineup includes a few simple, natural, multi-use products like a clay mask, a gel cleanser, and a gel moisturiser, and they have thousands of five-star reviews and over 130,000 customers across the globe. Read on for a deeper look into each of the brand’s best-selling products.

Hemp Clay Mask

Hey Bud’s best-selling clay mask uses both kaolin and bentonite clays to help absorb excess sebum, dead skin and other impurities from your skin. It also reduces inflammation with avocado oil, fights free radicals with green tea’s antioxidant properties, soothes with aloe, and hydrates with hyaluronic acid, meaning that the product can help balance your skin’s oil production without leaving you dry and irritated. The mask comes with a free applicator brush, and you can save 37% by purchasing a two-pack, if you’re looking to stock up.

Daily Hemp Gel Cleanser

Hey Bud’s daily gel cleanser is a gently foaming face wash designed to thoroughly clean your skin without leaving it dry or stripped. It contains the brand’s signature hemp seed oil and hyaluronic acid for hydration, along with salicylic acid to gently exfoliate both the surface of your skin and deeper into your pores. The cleanser effectively takes off makeup, SPF, and built-up oils at the end of the day, while reviewers with sensitive skin note that the product isn’t irritating.

Hemp Gel Moisturiser

This lightweight gel moisturiser delivers intense hydration to the skin without a heavy, pore-clogging formula. The moisturiser contains high-tech ingredients like Pentavitin for deep hydration and CutiBiome CLR™, a complex derived from honey, black pepper, and magnolia that treats acne by reducing inflammation and sebum. The gel also has allantoin for soothing and hydrating, and, of course, hemp seed oil for its nourishing benefits.