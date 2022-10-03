Classics are classics for a reason. When it comes to tattoo designs, florals are always a great choice. Some may opt for a romantic rose tat, while others may be drawn to playful daisies. Another perhaps less obvious choice of floral ink is a hibiscus tattoo design. The flowers are known to pop up in warm, tropical climates, but they also make for gorgeous body art. If you’re considering new ink (or maybe you’re a tattoo newbie looking for your first), then you’ll definitely need some inspo — which is why Bustle gathered a bouquet of totally charming hibiscus tattoo ideas.
Once you’ve decided on a design, you’ll want to scout a tattoo artist whose style and aesthetic most aligns with your own vision, because the options for hibiscus tats are just about limitless — from the artful and understated to the quirky and colorful. When preparing for your tattoo and aftercare, be sure you’re clear on the dos and don’ts before your appointment, which may vary by artist, design, or even climate, but often include avoiding baths, swimming, and direct sunlight. And, of course, it’s important to keep the area properly moisturized while it’s healing and beyond so that it stays fresh for as long as possible.
Ahead, scroll on for 15 hibiscus tattoo designs that are all so stunning.