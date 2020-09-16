7 High Street Alternatives To Meghan's Zoom-Ready White Blazer

At this point, I think we can all agree that Meghan Markle has 100% mastered Zoom conference call outfits. The Duchess has been hosting talks with various decision-makers and visionaries from her home in Los Angeles during the pandemic and each time manages to pull together the perfect look. Her most recent call was with Smart Works, a UK charity of whom she is a patron. Smart Works provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need and in September 2019, Meghan created a capsule wardrobe for them, which was sold in various retailers on a one-for-one basis.

During the call, Meghan chatted with three Smart Works clients about what the charity meant to them. Considering this charity puts emphasis on finding confidence through clothes, Meghan really did dress the part, sporting a silk mauve top with an elegant white blazer pulled over the top.

While the whole ensemble was gorgeous, it's the white blazer that really caught my attention. A classic item of clothing that everyone should have in their wardrobe. Not only do white blazers go with everything, they also work for a day-to-night transition, especially if you're coming straight from the office.

There's no news yet on exactly where the Duchess purchased hers but thankfully the UK high street is affordable dupes that you can try for your next Zoom call, job interview, or day at the office (virtual or otherwise). Check out my pick of the best below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.