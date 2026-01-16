Hilary Duff’s return to music just keeps on giving. The actor-singer has entered a new era with the upcoming release of luck... or something, her first album in over a decade. And naturally, her fashion has evolved as well, with Duff putting “Mature” takes on sultry fashion trends like lingerie-inspired attire.

On Jan. 15, the singer released the music video for her new single “Roommates,” which might be her spiciest track yet. But more importantly, it features a slew of new looks that feel both flirty and refined, with Duff embracing the exposed-bra and sheer trends in subtle ways (one of which harkens back to one of her most iconic videos).

Hilary’s Exposed Bras & Minis

In the new video, Duff looked sultry and glamorous in a cropped pine green top with a plunging collar that’s left partially unbuttoned, with her white bra strap peeking through.

She paired her top with a silver sequined miniskirt, featuring a silky baby pink waistline with a knotted tie at her side. Naturally, she went barefoot, but didn’t forgo accessories entirely, adding a dainty silver choker necklace.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

In another scene, Duff tried out a new take on the exposed-bra trend, wearing a cropped white tank top with a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off her orange bra underneath. This time, she wore it with high-waisted navy blue shorts and switched out her silver chain for a gold pendant necklace.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

Hilary’s Sheer Wet Dress

Duff’s lover remained stoic even as the ceiling caves in, and it starts raining in their home, a nod to her iconic “Come Clean” video in 2003. Duff changed her look again, wearing a butter yellow sundress with a cross-cross halter-neck collar, leading to a wrap-around pattern with elegant pleats, and an uber-short hem with a small leg slit.

The dress featured geometric sheer panels for extra spice, which became even more see-through in the rain.

YouTube / Hilary Duff

Let the rain fall down, indeed.