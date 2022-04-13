Beauty
10 Holographic Nail Ideas That Serve Serious Coachella Vibes
Live every day like it’s festival season.
Sweet springtime is finally upon us, and summer is quick on its heels — which means it’s just about time for those outdoor music events and weekend-long parties so many have been missing for the last few years.
After being cancelled two years in a row, Coachella is now back with a vengeance, kicking off the highly-anticipated festival season with its first weekend of back-to-back, all-day music starting in just a few days (on April 15). With headliners including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and more — the genres are just as diverse as the beauty and fashion looks will likely be — and I personally can’t wait for all of the boho inspo that will be flooding my Instagram feed come Friday.
From the unexpected comeback of heavenly halo braids, to Euphoria-inspired eyeliner stickers hitting the market, festivals (and the warmer months, really) are the perfect time to experiment with your look. Whether you’re more into a minimalist opalescent shimmer or statement-making works of abstract nail art, below are some of the most inspiring holographic nails to either press or paint on yourself, or show your trusted nail tech at your next appointment.