It’s pretty much accepted that Jennifer Aniston’s hair was one of the most iconic things to come out of the nineties. ‘The Rachel’ (a long bob with layers) took the beauty world by storm, with women everywhere queuing up to get their own version of the stylish cut. So it’s no surprise that Aniston is adding “beauty brand founder” to her CV after launching her own haircare line. Joining the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, and Gabrielle Union, Aniston announced the launch of her beauty brand LolaVie on September 9.

LolaVie is a vegan, cruelty-free haircare brand that uses naturally-derived ingredients earlier this week. It promises “effective, smart, and unfussy” products, starting with its debut product, the Glossing Detangler. This lightweight spray is said to detangle knots while enhancing shine and protecting your hair against any damage. It comes is at $25 (£18).

According to documents obtained by PageSix Style, we can expect the LolaVie line to go beyond the haircare category. An application was filed in July 2019 to trademark the brand name in the areas of face and body lotion, shower gel, candles, and hair care.

But for beauty lovers in the UK, the main questions is, how can we get out hands on the Lolavie line this side of the pond?

Well, while LolaVie is already available in the U.S., information on a UK launch is yet to be announcd. And to add to the disappointment, LolaVie products are not yet available for international shipping.

Bustle UK has reached out to the LolaVie press team to find out if there’s any information for uK shoppers and we’ll be sure to update you when we hear. Watch this space.