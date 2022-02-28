Jonathan Van Ness’s Inclusive Haircare Line Already Has A UK Waitlist

If it feels like Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is everywhere these days, it’s because they are. The television personality, podcast host, and author is starring in their new original Netflix show Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, which is based on the podcast of the same name, has a new book out in May, and is launching a new haircare line, JVN Hair. But when is JVN Hair launching in the UK and how to buy? Here’s everything we know so far.

What To Can Expect From JVN Hair

JVN Hair first launched in the U.S. last August, with a 10-piece collection, comprising shampoo, conditioner, a mask, serum, scalp oil, and an air-dry cream. It gained popularity thanks to its conscious, sustainable, scientifically proven, and non-gendered line that promises to honour the uniqueness in all of us. Each product contains the hero ingredient, hemisqualane, which is made from sustainably sourced sugar cane and is a natural alternative to silicone. The wonder ingredient works hard to reduce loss of hydration that weakens dermal elasticity and suppleness.

The brand has also shared its support of the #CROWNAct, an initiative to fight against discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture in the U.S. and its products are said to be suitable for all hair types, including fine, medium, thick, straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair.

“JVN allows everyone that uses it to find their best hair self, feel beautiful, and show the world that they can look better than ever, while being confident in their choice to bring clean beauty to their hair,” Van Ness said in a statement.

All the products are housed in infinitely recyclable materials, such as aluminium and glass. “We stand as allies with other mission-driven organisations, and find unexpected ways to take care of our community and the planet,” the website reads.

Where Can You Buy JVN Hair In The UK?

Van Ness announced the UK launch of his products on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25, in which he wrote: “Ello, #JVNHair UK fans! 🇬🇧 Launch day is coming up on March 1st - link in bio to add yourself to the waitlist! @SpaceNK + @JVN = Major Haircare 💖”

All 10 products, including the shampoo, conditioner, mask, serum, and scalp oil, will be available to shop exclusively at Space NK both in store and online from March, 1. And so that you don’t miss out, we’d sign up to the waiting list if we were you, which is open right now.

How Much Will The Products Cost?

No further details have been released about how much the products will cost in the UK just yet. However, the prices range from just $10 to $116 for the Big Hair Energy bundle in the U.S. So you can expect a price range from roughly £7.50 to £87 when the products land in the UK. Do keep your eyes peeled on the Space NK website for more detail, and start saving up while you wait.