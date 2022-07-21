The Michael Kors X Ellesse Collab Gives Major '70s Athleisure Vibes

We’ve seen an abundance of high-end fashion collaborations in recent years. Adidas x Gucci, Burberry x Supreme, and Stella McCartney x Disney are just a few to have grabbed our attention. More recently, renowned fashion label Michael Kors and the luxury Italian sportswear brand Ellesse have joined forces to unveil a retro-inspired athleisure collection. And it’s already got the seal of approval from TikTok star-turned-actor Addison Rae, who was pictured wearing the collection whilst out and about in Los Angeles, California. Feeling inspired? Here’s how to buy the Michael Kors x Ellesse collab in the UK.

The 24-piece collection, launched in May, includes a nostalgic line of hoodies, T-shirts, swimsuits, track jackets, joggers, slides, bucket hats, backpacks, and trainers — all of which are adorned with the signature Michael Kors and Ellesse logos.

As Glamour notes, the collaboration is inspired by 1970s athletics and has been designed with the legendary Ellesse colour palette that includes shades of red, orange, navy blue, and crisp white.

With prices starting at £55, the collection was previously available to buy at the #MKxellesse pop-up at Ellesse’s flagship Regent Street store in London. Thankfully, the collab is now also available to purchase online, and you can pick up some pieces for yourself on the official Michael Kors and Ellesse websites.

Photographed by Lachlan Bailey, model Emily Ratajkowski launched the collab campaign alongside rapper Jay Critch, musician Wolftyla, the Japanese Youtuber Kemio, and fellow models Lexi Boling, Herzen Clerge, and Lucas Ucedo.

Speaking of her time modeling the MK x Ellesse collection, Ratajkowski previously told Vogue that she’s a “major fan” of fashion designer Kors and loves working with him. “Being on set in Miami with amazing creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working on projects with in the past felt like a family reunion.”