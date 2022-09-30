It’s been two years since beauty doyenne Pat McGrath collaborated with cult streetwear brand Supreme on the lust-have lipstick launch which sold out within just eight seconds, so expect a stampede when it comes to the release of the pair’s latest collaboration. This time around, the make-up mogul and streetwear brand have set their sights on your manicure with a major new nail kit. Here’s what we know about where, when, and how to buy Pat McGrath X Supreme’s nail kit in the UK.

What To Expect From The Pat McGrath Labs X Supreme Nail Kit

First unveiled via McGrath’s Instagram account, the collaborators is just as you would expect: major. The set includes three nail polishes in signature Supreme hues (Supreme Red, Supreme Black, and Supreme White) and custom logo nail decals.

Made exclusively by McGrath for Supreme, the long lasting, high-shine polishes in Supreme’s signature colours are housed in a glossy red box stamped with Supreme’s graphic white logo and McGrath’s gold lettering.

What the set will cost is unclear at the moment. But going on their last beauty release, the Matt Trance Lipstick which retailed at £36, you can expect the price point will be on the higher end of the spectrum.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs and Supreme

When Is Pat McGrath Labs X Supreme Nail Kit Dropping?

The upcoming release has also been teased on supreme.com, where it sits alongside some of the brand’s other rare and highly-collectible collaborations, all of which sell out almost instantly online. A release date has yet to be announced by McGrath or Supreme, but you can keep an eye on their websites and socials as I will be. Be warned: waiting list sign-up is essential.

Where Can You Buy The Pat McGrath Labs X Supreme Nail Kit

As previously stated, a release date has yet to be confirmed. But we do know that the collab will be available to buy through supreme.com, just like the brand’s first beauty collaboration.