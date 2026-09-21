If the maximalist loud patterns taking over the runways and “mob wife” leopard prints have caused a little bit of wardrobe fatigue, consider this a palate cleanser. A much more low-key look has quietly re-entered the chat to clear the air, and it’s honestly so much chicer: stripes.

While they’ve historically been stuck in the "office staple" category, these boardroom-friendly lines are proving to have a lot of range beyond a 9-to-5. Sure, a crisp button-down and trousers will always be a winning combo, especially when paired with a sleek necktie, but the pattern works just as well with a preppy pleated skirt or, for the more adventurous dressers, long baggy shorts.

Even in its simplest forms, the understated print still has serious style clout. Elsa Hosk recently made the case for a colorful striped tee as the ultimate cool-girl off-duty uniform. Then there's Caitlin Clark, who gave the sporty rugby shirt a high-fashion makeover by pairing hers with trousers, a trench coat, and pointed-toe heels.

Still think stripes are boring? Prepare to have that opinion changed. The Bustle fashion team rounded up the absolute best ways to style the closet staple. The verdict is clear: Stripes are coming for your fall wardrobe.

The Effortlessly Polished Look

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Tracee Ellis Ross is the master of making oversized menswear look incredibly chic rather than sloppy. The combination of a roomy striped shirt, tailored wide-leg pants, and a statement belt serves major polished energy without feeling overly styled.

To build on that cool-girl vibe, throw on some optical eyewear for a smart, fashion-forward touch. Then, ground the entire look with classic G.H. Bass loafers for a hint of preppy style. It’s definitive proof that simple wardrobe staples can be elevated through the right accessories and clever proportions. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

The Not-So-Basic Tee

Thanks to the popularity of the lazy girl dress code, T-shirts are getting the fashion treatment. Beyond classic white tees and the Avril Lavigne-approved shirt layering hack, stripes have finally re-infiltrated the category. The relaxed pattern is chill enough to keep from feeling like you’re trying too hard, but the lines are still attention-grabbing, especially in fun color combos.

Hosk made the case in a pink-and-green oversized shirt, which she tucked nonchalantly into matching pink shorts. (Cute.) To give the look a few It-girl touches, she accessorized with an oversized brown leather bag and trending bug-eyed sunglasses. It was the perfect cocktail of trying just enough and not trying at all. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

The Backward Button-Down

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A striped button-up is the effortlessly cool girl's go-to for taking a simple outfit from basic to elevated, and Alexa Chung is no exception. She put her own spin on the classic staple by wearing hers backward, creating a flattering high neckline up front and unexpectedly interesting back detailing. Tucked into a pleated skirt (though a great pair of pants works too) with a complementary colored satin pump and a fun textured bag, the final outfit feels incredibly chic.

Alexa wears it with that casual je ne sais quoi that makes a reversed striped shirt look like the norm, letting the pattern shine with nothing to distract from it. It's proof that this piece, worn forward or backward, remains one of the most versatile and flattering staples a closet can have. — Isabel Choi, fashion freelancer

The Boardroom Breakout

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Styling a striped shirt doesn’t have to be boring, and Anna Garcia completely proved it with a classic pinstripe button-down. The actress seamlessly took the corporate staple and let her personality shine during Netflix’s 72 Hours New York screening, adding a major twist through playful proportions and accessories while staying true to the tailored look.

The ruched button-down shirt and funky tie paired with sleek Bermuda shorts take this look to the next level. She proves that a striped shirt can be fun and, with the right styling, doesn’t have to be saved for the office. — Naomi Ludlow, fashion freelancer

The Grown-Up Rugby Shirt

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Rugby tees are another huge fave lately, and judging by the street style, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. Caitlin Clark proved that the sporty staple’s potential has way more range than its laid-back reputation when she wore a cream cropped version with khaki trousers, a gray trench coat, and a sleek bag — to Milan Fashion Week, no less. I’ve never seen a rugby look this polished, and I’ve never wanted to recreate a look faster. — A.L.