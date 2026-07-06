It’s a tale as old as time: As soon as temps rise, It girls begin doing away with items of clothing. Jackets? Gone. Pants? Optional. This summer, the shedding gets even more specific as they chop off entire sleeves and straps. That’s where the tube top comes in.

The strapless staple had its glory days in the ‘90s and ‘00s, with devotees like Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz wearing it on repeat. But even with its A-list approval, the garment wasn’t exactly practical. Anyone who wore a tube top back then was under the constant threat of a wardrobe malfunction, tugging and adjusting the top multiple times throughout the day. (The fashion anxiety was real).

Unsurprisingly, interest in the tops dipped — until now. In 2026, they’re staging a major comeback, quickly becoming the unsung heroes of style stars’ wardrobes. Meghann Fahy paired a knitted one with a floral skirt just last month, and Chloë Fineman gave hers a playful update with ruffled capris earlier this year.

There’s also a structural upgrade at play, with some stars opting for boned corsets to keep everything securely in place. Ella Hunt, for example, rocked one in a sleek all-black look. Others, like Emma Chamberlain, found another workaround by layering hers in a preppy chic way.

Clearly, tube tops have range. To show it off, Bustle’s fashion team mapped out the best, celeb-approved ways to style the trend. Check out the #fitspos below for the perfect strapless attire.

Garden Of Eden

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It doesn’t get more summery than Fahy’s floral ‘fit. The White Lotus star paired her knitted strapless top with a skirt covered in a decadent floral chinoiserie-inspired pattern from Alexander McQueen. To give the romantic print a more city-girl feel, she paired it with peep-toe mules and gold hoops. I can’t wait to recreate this look in the coming weeks. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

Sleek All-Black

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Ella Hunt matches my going-out style to a T. This is exactly the kind of outfit I would put together myself. I adore the black leather layered top over the all-black look. My only change would be swapping in shoes with a brighter pop of color to add a little contrast. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Ruffles Galore

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Tube tops are practically made for summer heat, and lately every It girl has been pairing them with capris. Chloë Fineman’s look shows why the combination works so well: The floral embroidered tube top keeps the silhouette from feeling too casual, while the capris add a playful, retro touch. The lettuce-edge waistband and feather-trimmed sandals only reinforce the outfit’s carefree summer energy.

Personally, I love the tube top-capri formula and would style this look with either black or white lace capris: white for a softer, more romantic feel; black for a moodier contrast against the embroidery. Finished with strappy heels or espadrilles, the look would feel even more elevated. — Sunshine Kern, fashion closet assistant

Short ‘N’ Sweet

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While this summer is all about unexpected color combos, I can’t help but be partial to a chic all-black look — and I’m taking notes from Solange Knowles. She balances a minimalist black bandeau with a deconstructed midi skirt, a black-and-white pinstripe button-down shirt tied loosely around the waist, and thong sandals. It’s an effortless outfit that works everywhere, whether you’re hitting up a casual dive bar, a picnic, or having dinner. — Madison Collins, fashion closet assistant

Preppy Layering

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Want to wear tube tops in the evening without looking like the dreaded B-word (read: basic)? Take a page out of Emma Chamberlain’s playbook. She went the preppy route and layered a gray knit over a green shirt *and* a blue button-down. Bonus points for her eyeglasses, which sent the look deep into academia chic territory. — A.L.