If you’re looking for ways to freshen up your summer wardrobe, look no further than your style icon’s favorite style icon: Grandma. The rise of Nana-core — or her Italian counterpart, Nonna-core — has already blessed feeds with sweet, nostalgia-fueled trends, including brooches, wallpaper florals, and 2025’s granny panties obsession. The latest heirloom piece taking over? The embroidered headscarf, currently being rocked by It girls like Elsa Hosk.

Elsa Hosk’s Nonna-Core Uniform

To spot what’s about to blow up on your FYP, it's always a good idea to look at the supermodel's wardrobe. Her recent New York street style practically served as a mood board for today’s buzziest trends. She wore a white windbreaker (trending), black capri pants (trending), with heeled thong sandals, and a teeny version of one of Matthieu Blazy’s new Chanel bags (aka the season’s hottest accessories). It’s a fun high-low style recipe, proving that athletic gear and high-fashion accessories can make for the sweetest pairing.

While the capri-and-windbreaker formula is something Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have already approved for their own off-duty moments, Hosk added her own retro spin with the dreamiest finishing touch: a delicate white eyelet headscarf.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Knit Girl” Fan Club

Hosk isn't the only style star jumping on the vibe. Millie Bobby Brown fully embraced the coquette grandma aesthetic for her new Florence by Mills campaign, pairing a beige crochet headscarf with a floral halter minidress. “Kinda wanna dress like an Italian summer forever,” the Stranger Things alum captioned the shoot.

Bella Hadid is also on board. She was recently spotted soaking up the sun at Cannes in a slinky swimsuit topped with a matching crocheted headpiece.

Get The Nonna-Core Look

Scarves are hardly new to the fashion playground. They even nabbed the unofficial title of 2025’s most versatile accessory. At the time, trendsetters weren't just looping them around their necks; they were restyling them as belts. This new wave of headscarves, however, is a whole lot more cottage-friendly. Think delicate eyelets, sweet lace, and cozy crochets — basically anything precious and embroidered that Grandma could’ve lovingly knitted herself.

They’re completely designer-approved, too. Anna Sui sent models down her Spring/Summer 2026 runways with ruffle-trim scarves, while Miu Miu offers an $825 crochet version for those looking to splurge. So grab yourself a cute headscarf in whatever shade makes you smile and start styling away. Your inner Italian granny is waiting.