No exaggeration, one of the things that brings me the most joy in life is traveling. I love exploring different places, learning about new cultures, meeting new people, and experiencing a change of scenery. So, when quarantine began to lift in the tri-state area, I immediately started thinking of how to travel safely during Covid 19 outbreaks.

Though I fully plan to hop on a plane soon, for my first quarantine getaway, I decided to plan a road trip. Since I desperately missed the beach, I chose a destination near the water: Montauk. It's great for socially distanced walks along the sand, outdoor dining, and even sailing which is a pastime of mine.

I rarely drive in NYC so I rented a special car for my trip, the BMW X7 M50i. Besides the beautiful red color, it has plush seats, cruise control, and lane assist which is perfect for a long drive.

Since I get cold easily, I made sure to pack my favorite $15 Old Navy jeans and to activate heated seating so I didn't get too chilly. And then I switched out of my ubiquitous summer flats into my New Balance sneakers for a safer drive. Those kicks combined with the Sports mode driving option and powerful engine made for such a fun ride.

All that was left was to pack essentials for a safe, socially-distanced trip, including plenty of face masks, sunglasses, and hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of coronavirus. I wore sunglasses and a face mask whenever I was in public and less than 6 feet away from others — and washed and sanitized my hands frequently.

And I did some research to choose the right place to stay. Gurney's Star Island Resort & Marina requires face masks in all common areas and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout, so I felt comfortable there.

Once I was confident I would be safe, I focused on the fun part: the fashion. I packed a playful straw hat to shield me from the sun, a pretty summer dress from Sleeper, and my go-to Telfar shopping bag and Away luggage to transport it all. It was so much fun that I can't wait to plan the next vacation.

Ahead, find everything I packed for my social distanced road trip.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I'm so glad I was able to enjoy a socially distanced road trip this summer. Here's everything I brought for a safe, relaxing getaway to Montauk.

The Large Suitcase Aluminum Edition In Rose Gold Away $595 $496 See on Away Since I planned to spend most of the trip social distancing at a beach or at the park, I knew I'd need to bring bulky items like picnic blankets and towels. This suitcase is big enough to hold everything, and it has an interior compression system so you can fit several items comfortably inside. Plus, the gorgeous rose gold color is an added bonus.

Atlanta Linen Dress Sleeper Size: XS-XL $320 $224 See on Sleeper I like to dress casually on vacation but for a fancy dinner at Showfish Restaurant, I decided to go for a more polished look. I love this dreamy Sleeper dress because of the romantic details — the puff sleeves and off-shoulder neckline — but also, it feels so comfortable that you'll forget you changed out of your pajamas.

New Balance 574 Trainers ASOS Size 5-11.5 $119 See on ASOS I'm becoming more and more obsessed with sneakers during quarantine — and while we all wait with bated breath for the next New Balance x Staud launch — I'm wearing these NB trainers on repeat. They were super comfortable to drive in and combined with my car's powerful engine and Sport Mode gear, it made for a fun ride.

Touche Éclat All-Over Highlighter Pen YSL $38 See on YSL Lugging around a huge cosmetics bag full of makeup is not my activity of choice on vacation. This highlighter pen is so compact that it fits right in my handbag — and it makes my skin look super smooth and glowy.

Nikki Mini Face Mask Chain Strap Pretty Connected $30 See on Pretty Connected I find it really helpful to pair my masks with chains. On the trip, I needed a mask to walk around the resort but not while driving. So, once I hopped inside the car, I was able to take my mask off and hang the chain around my neck so I knew exactly where it was.

Shopping Bag in Gold Telfar $220 See on Telfar When packing, I usually roll my clothes to fit in my carry-on luggage and put smaller items in a medium-sized bag to conserve space. My Telfar shopping bag was perfect to store my valuables, and when I arrived at my destination, it doubled as a purse and a beach tote. The instantly recognizable logo also made it a great conversation piece.

Feel Me Earrings Joy Pop $20 See on Joy Pop I'm a big fan of incorporating jewelry into my outfits but I'm always nervous that my earrings and necklaces will break while I'm in transit. These earrings were perfect to throw in my handbag, and the neutral animal print goes with everything. What's more, they're from an amazing Black-owned brand.

Jacquemus Beige Straw 'Le Chapeau Santon' Hat SSENSE $210 See on SSENSE I love lounging by water on vacation and this trip was no exception. At the Gurneys Resort, we were able to socially distance at the pool while wearing masks. For those moments, I grabbed this beautiful Jacquemus hat to shield my face from the sun. And I just love the cottage core vibes of that delicate black neck tie.

Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women Old Navy Size 0-20 $29.99 $15 See on Old Navy Another comfy staple for the car ride was these Old Navy jeans — seriously, they feel like leggings! I wore this pair and I activated heated seating in the car so I was able to stay warm during the drive.