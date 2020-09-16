No exaggeration, one of the things that brings me the most joy in life is traveling. I love exploring different places, learning about new cultures, meeting new people, and experiencing a change of scenery. So, when quarantine began to lift in the tri-state area, I immediately started thinking of how to travel safely during Covid 19 outbreaks.
Though I fully plan to hop on a plane soon, for my first quarantine getaway, I decided to plan a road trip. Since I desperately missed the beach, I chose a destination near the water: Montauk. It's great for socially distanced walks along the sand, outdoor dining, and even sailing which is a pastime of mine.
I rarely drive in NYC so I rented a special car for my trip, the BMW X7 M50i. Besides the beautiful red color, it has plush seats, cruise control, and lane assist which is perfect for a long drive.
Since I get cold easily, I made sure to pack my favorite $15 Old Navy jeans and to activate heated seating so I didn't get too chilly. And then I switched out of my ubiquitous summer flats into my New Balance sneakers for a safer drive. Those kicks combined with the Sports mode driving option and powerful engine made for such a fun ride.
All that was left was to pack essentials for a safe, socially-distanced trip, including plenty of face masks, sunglasses, and hand sanitizer to help combat the spread of coronavirus. I wore sunglasses and a face mask whenever I was in public and less than 6 feet away from others — and washed and sanitized my hands frequently.
Once I was confident I would be safe, I focused on the fun part: the fashion. I packed a playful straw hat to shield me from the sun, a pretty summer dress from Sleeper, and my go-to Telfar shopping bag and Away luggage to transport it all. It was so much fun that I can't wait to plan the next vacation.
Ahead, find everything I packed for my social distanced road trip.
