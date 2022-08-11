Have you ever been so indecisive that you cannot for the life of you choose between going short or staying long with your hair? Now, with yet another TikTok fave hairstyle making its rounds, it looks like you don’t have to choose either or. Say hello to the “jellyfish haircut,” a hairstyle that gives you the best of both worlds.

Part bowl cut and part mullet, the jellyfish haircut looks exactly how the infamous sea creature is shaped. There are short strands that round out at the jawline up top and then a dramatic drop in long strands that go past your shoulders in the back. At first glance, it may look odd. But after a few takes, it definitely makes for one of the most uniquely bold haircuts out there.

With over 7 million views on the #jellyfishhaircut hashtag, it seems that many people are loving this hybrid cut. And if you’re questioning the jellyfish haircut’s versatility, the ways to style it are actually pretty endless. And if you need proof, just take a look at TikTok user @sillyyerba who shows how you can wear the jellyfish cut in a ponytail, a single braid, and pigtails. You can even dye your hair a mix of super bold and fun color to really spice it up.

2022 is proving to be the year of the bold haircut. From the Botticelli bob to the Bixie haircut, it seems like many are embracing fun, artistic inspirations and mixing of two classic styles to create something new. If you’re thinking about the jellyfish haircut, it helps to have long hair to begin with. If the look has caught your eye, add it to your hair mood board and finish the summer off strong.