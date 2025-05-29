Some actors dress like their most famous roles. Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, has become inseparable from her SATC alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw, and Blake Lively’s style ethos still echoes her Gossip Girl character Serena van der Woodsen. Another celebrity whose style has been compared a lot to her onscreen counterpart is Jenna Ortega. Her IRL goth leanings typically recall her sardonic character, Wednesday Addams, from Netflix’s namesake hit show. Not her latest ’fit, though.

On May 28, the actor graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Summer 2025 issue in an outfit that Wednesday wouldn’t be caught dead wearing (and maybe not even then).

Jenna’s Barbie Pink Look

Wednesday, whose color palette was limited to shades of black, always cringed when presented with bright pops of color. Ortega, however, fully embraced the brightest (and “girliest”) color there is when she slipped into a gown in a Barbie pink hue on the cover photographed by Willy Vanderperre.

Apart from the color, the dress itself was striking. The floor-length halter number featured a massive plunging neckline that slid down so low it nearly put her navel on display. The décolletage-baring detail was so wide, in fact, it needed a saccharine bow detail to cinch the opening together. (Just imagine the coquettecore symbol on Wednesday. She would never.)

The rest of the dress upped the spicy ante. It featured a cutout on each side of the waist and a side slit so steep it sat above her hip. Ortega paired the look with sheer black tights and pale pink pointed-toe pumps.

She Served ’70s Glam

She leaned into even more pops of color with her beauty look. The Death of a Unicorn actor generously swiped a teal eyeshadow across her lids, giving ’70s glam, and kept the rest of her face bare. Meanwhile, her hair also evoked the decade in dramatic curls.

There’s A Point To The Switch Up

One of the biggest reasons why Ortega is a fashion darling is that she knows how to mobilize fashion to tell a story. If you’ll recall, she’s an expert at method dressing. So the decision to veer from a character, in such a bold way, also signifies something. Per the cover story, she’s “determined not to be constrained” by her character. And this outfit definitely helps prove just that.