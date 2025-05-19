Even before the advent of social media and chronic ’fit checks, outfit repeating was already frowned upon. Case in point: that Lizzie McGuire episode when Lizzie was shamed for rewearing the same look. It’s one of the “fashion don’ts” ingrained early on in adolescence, including mandates like not mixing browns with blacks or wearing tights with sandals.

The chicest style stars, however, know that even the most enduring fashion rules are meant to be broken. It’s just more fun that way. Blake Lively is one such wise stylista. On Sunday, May 18, for example, the Gossip Girl alum was spotted in New York making a strong case for outfit repeating.

Her Plunging Floral Number

Over the weekend, Lively was spotted in SoHo while out with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. To no one’s surprise, the Another Simple Favor actor dressed up for their date. She chose a plunging white halter midi covered in a red, yellow, and green floral print. Leaning into the garden theme, she paired the look with pointed-toe cream pumps blanketed in mini florets.

The Betty Buzz founder topped off her look with a white denim jacket and a Chanel flap crossbody bag covered in pink-and-purple rhinestones arranged for a quasi-ombré effect.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

We’re Having Dress Déjà Vu

If the frock looks familiar, that’s because she wore the same halter number a year ago while on her now-infamous It Ends With Us press tour, where she embraced botanical motifs to channel her character, Lily Blossom Bloom.

On one of her outings in New York last July, she wore the dress alone and paired it with peep-toe heels with floral accents and huge accessories, including wooden bangles and a rosette ring.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s A Proud Outfit Repeater

It’s hardly the first time she rewore a look from the It Ends With Us press tour. In fact, Lively wore the same ensemble for two straight days last year after wearing one item incorrectly.

Though she meant to flaunt her Versace-inscribed panties under bedazzled jeans and a cropped top, she wore her lingerie inside out. So, to remedy the situation, she wore the entire outfit again the following day.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Do like Lively and keep wearing those outfits you love.