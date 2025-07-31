Thanks to the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski, snakeskin prints slithered to the top of 2025’s hottest trend lists. Infiltrating categories like clothing, swimwear, accessories, and even nails, the maximalist pattern has been giving modern style a reptilian edge. Jenna Ortega saw the trend and said, “hold my beer.”

On July 30, at the global premiere of Wednesday’s second season, Ortega wore a gown that turned heads. Instead of donning serpentine-inspired patterns to the London event, she looked like she slithered into actual snake skin (read: newly shed, scaly, and crisp, like those preserved in natural history museums). It’s the eeriest take on the trend I’ve ever seen — and the most high-fashion.

Jenna’s Sheer “Second Skin” Dress

To promote her highly anticipated Netflix show, she sauntered onto the carpet in an Ashi Studio gown, styled by Enrique Melendez. To add to the “second skin” effect, the latex work of art featured a sheer mock neck, giving the illusion of scales starting from her neck down. From there, the fitted milky number hugged her frame, save for a sculptural peplum-inspired flare from the waist. Her take on the millennial-favorite midriff expansion was skin-tingling, too. The peplum’s hem resembled a serpent’s shed skin, replete with ripped edges.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the floor-length skirt had a quasi-mermaid silhouette ending in a short train, which also mimicked the ripped shed skin. If anyone ever makes a retelling of Adam and Eve’s Garden of Eden, this is what the snake needs to look like.

Her Vampy Beauty

Even her beauty look was positively haunting. Crafted by celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, Ortega’s face was heavily contoured for the appearance of hollowed cheeks and her similarly sunken eyes were achieved with dramatic smoky lids and bleached brows. For the final gothic touch, she topped off the look with a vampy burgundy lip.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Hair

She also debuted ultra-long hair, which featured a massive knot detail mid-way. That against the lace-up corset-style detail that ran down her spine? Heavenly.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Hang this in a museum, stat.