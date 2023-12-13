On Netflix’s Wednesday, Jenna Ortega’s namesake alter-ego is a prim and conservative dresser, albeit in the doomiest and most goth way possible. Between her polished Nevermore Academy uniform and her off-duty sleuthing looks, Wednesday was always sartorially school-appropriate.

IRL, however, the actor’s style sensibilities are far more NSFW (or Not Safe For School, in Wednesday-speak). Even when Ortega was in her gothic era early this year, she favored pieces that had racy details, with plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, and sheer lace among her favorites.

While the Jane the Virgin alum is veering away from her previously dark aesthetic with a much, much lighter color palette, she’s leaning even harder into her racy inclinations. Enter: her bra-flaunting era.

Jenna’s Sculptural LWD

Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Finestkind, Ortega stunned on the blue carpet in an LWD that was also a structural masterpiece. She wore a sophisticated blazer dress, a subtle nod to her Nevermore Academy costume.

The collared number from Adeam featured a bustier-style bodice replete with visible boning and hook enclosures along the front that gave it a lingerie-esque feel. The corset-style torso also featured an exaggerated silhouette: a cinched waist that dramatically flared out and away from her body.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress was crafted in a gauzy material that served as the perfect canvas for the dainty embroidery to pop out. Overall, the look was decidedly bridal — and a full 180 from Wednesday’s spooky aesthetic.

It Had An NSFW Twist

Though artful and sophisticated, the delicate number had a racy twist: it was utterly see-through. The material gave way for Ortega to put her white bra and high-waist undies on full display.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Styled by Enrique Melendez, the dress was further merchandised with platform Mary Janes and crystal-encrusted jewelry — a necklace, earrings, and several rings — from Al Zain.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Loves The Exposed Undies Trend

Ortega has flaunted her underpinnings before. In September, Ortega attended Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show in a navy skirt suit, strategically leaving the blazer open to reveal a black bra under a see-through knit top.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Months later, in November, Ortega also turned out in Hollywood’s favorite undies-flaunting trend. For Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year Awards, she wore a mesh maxi number that displayed her lingerie — both her bra and high-waist undies.