Whether she’s on-screen or off-duty, Sarah Jessica Parker is practically synonymous with New York. TikTok’s fashion girlies likely have clips of themselves running through the city’s streets, bedecked in their chicest ensembles à la Carrie Bradshaw.

Last week, Parker proved that her ties with the city run deep and that when it comes to its institutions (both new and old), she will always show out. To grace the grand opening of the new Fifth Avenue Hotel, Parker wore an ensemble that was appropriately festive — and utterly racy.

SJP’s Undies-Forward Moment

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Parker attended a celebration for the hotel’s highly-anticipated opening as a guest of honor. She was even designated with a crucial task: kicking off the evening’s toast with a 20-foot champagne tower. Naturally, she wore an ensemble that was both holiday-ready and attention-grabbing — a combo appropriate for the occasion.

The AJLT star wore a midi LBD with an A-line silhouette, similar to Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to fit-and-flair contours. The bodice was made out of posh lace while the skirt was crafted with shimmery sequins, adding holiday-ready sparkle to her strut.

Ryan Kobane/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Parker’s dress, however, featured one key racy detail that even Carrie might be intimidated by: it was utterly see-through. Beneath both materials, the Hocus Pocus star rocked the now-ubiquitous exposed undies trend and flaunted both her black bra and high-waist undies.

Ryan Kobane/BFA.com/Shutterstock

She topped off her look with a silky trench coat in the same inky color and took it off at the party.

Her Elegant Take On Coquettecore

As a certified shoe lover with her own eponymous label, Parker unsurprisingly merchandised her ensemble with an upcoming style from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection.

Fully leaning into the holiday razzle-dazzle, the SATC alum wore black satin pointed pumps equipped with a dainty bow on each foot. The ribbon, a major coquette trend in 2024, was blanketed in mirrored crystals.

Retailing for $525, the shoes are currently only available for pre-order.

A Moment For Her Matching Mani

Parker is notorious for her attention to detail. (Her Met Gala looks are planned out months in advance and she meticulously deliberates the minutiae of Carrie’s AJLT styling.) Naturally, no detail was spared for this look either — including her nails.

She matched her all-black ensemble to her digits with charcoal nail polish, harkening to the TikTok-viral “black nail theory.” The concept posits that the dark tint makes the wearer seem bold, daring, confident, and mysterious — all adjectives that describe Parker’s risqué number.

According to Erin Stovall, Bustle’s Senior Beauty Editor, inky nail polish is also a seasonal trend.

A Wintry Staple: “There’s a reason why black nail polish comes around every winter. From short tips to long stiletto manicures, the classic color looks great on every nail shape and length. Bored with basic black? Add a modern touch by tapping the year’s hottest nail trend and opting for a reflective chrome finish.” — Stovall

’Tis the season to go dark.