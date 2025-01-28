The chicest style mavens are all flocking to Paris for Haute Couture Week 2025. On runways, Kendall Jenner and Alex Consani already kicked off the weeklong fashion fête. The attendees’ ensembles, however, practically rivaled the creations designers sent down catwalks. The likes of Kylie Jenner, Kelly Rutherford, and Tyla lined front rows at Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Jacquemus, respectively.

Dior’s show, held on Monday, Jan. 27, was just as star-studded, attended by everyone from Anya Taylor-Joy to Pamela Anderson. But the one stylish A-lister who got the group chats buzzing is Jenna Ortega, who returned to fashion week over a year after attending Dior’s September 2023 show. Naturally, she made the front-row moment extra chic.

Jenna’s Gothcore Suit

Ortega is no stranger to suiting. On screen, her Netflix character, the sardonic Addams family daughter, practically lives in the preppy sets as part of her Nevermore Academy uniform. IRL, she also has an affinity for the tailored co-ords. Her recent look, however, leaned into the corporate sleaze aesthetic.

Looking crisp in tailored suiting, Ortega wore a short-sleeved top instead of a regular jacket. The collared piece featured a décolletage-flaunting plunge, the classic Dior cinched waist silhouette, and edgy buckle details.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the set with itty-bitty shorts and sheer tights instead of trousers.

Her Edgy Accessory

Upping the edgy ante, Ortega wore statement accessories: leather opera gloves that covered her entire arm. Eschewing jewelry, she completed her all-black look with sunglasses, heeled sandals, and a handbag she carried as a clutch. Peak gothcore all around.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Last Dior PFW Look

The last time Ortega attended Dior’s show, the brand ambassador rocked another suit. She wore a denim blazer and pleated A-line midi with a sheer top that flaunted her black bra. She gave the preppy look a Wednesday-approved touch with black steampunk-style lace-up boots.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

You can take the girl out of Nevermore, but you can’t take Nevermore out of the girl.