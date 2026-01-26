It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for film buffs and fashionistas, at least. Awards season is here, and celebs are busy vying for a spot on annual best-dressed lists. Plus, Hollywood’s best and brightest have been flocking to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, which kicked off on Jan. 22.

The festival may not have as flashy of a fashion reputation as New York or LA red carpets, but style stars like Jenna Ortega came to deliver nonetheless. The actress attended the festival to promote her upcoming film, The Gallerist. On Jan. 24, the Wednesday actress stepped out in two preppy corpcore fits, including a designer minidress and monochromatic skirt suit.

Jenna’s Preppy Plaids

At Sundance, Ortega posed alongside Natalie Portman (her co-star from The Gallerist) and Cathy Yan (the film’s director and writer). In the film, Portman’s character is a gallery curator preparing for an Art Basel premiere, which inevitably goes haywire, while Ortega plays her assistant. The 23-year-old actress also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Befitting her new role, Ortega chose a preppy and professional look at Sundance, donning a plaid ‘fit at the festival’s IndieWire Studio event. Ortega wore a button-down mini dress from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring a dark green checker plaid. She added a pair of opaque black tights and matching black pumps.

IndieWire/IndieWire/Getty Images

Jenna’s Skirt Suit

Ortega is known for her brooding performance as Wednesday Adams (plus, her all-black red carpet style), but her role in The Gallerist stretched a different muscle. “It was very fun for me,” Ortega said in conversation with Portman and Yan at Deadline’s Sundance Studios. It’s been a while since I played kind of a zany character like that, who was very expressive and almost over-the-top at times.”

For the film’s Sundance premiere, she channeled her character’s uniqueness with her look. On Jan. 24, Ortega wore a camel-colored skirt suit from Mugler’s Spring 2026 collection, which had an exaggerated corset silhouette. The structural dress — featuring a starched collar, button-down details, and midi pencil skirt — was part of designer Miguel Castro Freitas’ runway debut with the label. She completed the look with a pair of beige, gold-lined heels.

Ortega’s ensemble was complemented on the red carpet by her Gallerist co-star, Charli XCX. The singer-turned-cinephile wore a look from Simon Carle’s Spring 2024 collection: a sand-toned minidress and transparent poncho with a hood and white lace lining. She finished off her look with a pair of mesh pumps.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Safe to say, Ortega is bringing corpcore into 2026.