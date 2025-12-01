Just when you thought you had Jenna Ortega’s style ethos pinned down, the actor decided to switch things up. Ever since Wednesday’s first season dropped on Netflix in 2022, the Scream queen has basically been boxed into the goth chic aesthetic — but she’s much more of a fashion chameleon.

Apart from her agility in representing brands — wearing the most resounding names in the industry, IYKYK independent designers, and even fast-fashion retailers — she also easily oscillates between historic references. Case in point: her recent ensembles to attend the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival, where she drew from both the ‘90s and the “cheugy” 2010s.

Jenna’s Peplum ‘Fit

Ortega took on a major role at the Moroccan festival as a member of the jury alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Celine Song, Jodie Foster, and Bong Joon Ho. She dressed the part, too, rolling onto the red carpet for the fête’s opening night in a fashion-forward looker.

Decked out in an ensemble from Bevza’s Spring 2026 collection, the Jane the Virgin alum wore a halterneck bodysuit with an asymmetrical plunging neckline and paired it with a structured maxi skirt, one cinched at the waist and flaring out at the hips.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

If it looks familiar, that’s because it mimicked the peplum silhouette that once haunted schools, offices, and clubs in the 2010s. The ubiquitous style became so embedded with millennial fashion that Gen Zers eventually dubbed it the dreaded C-word: cheugy.

Ortega, however, is but the latest one in a long line of A-listers, including Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Florence Pugh, who’ve recently cosigned the flared waist’s return, giving it a much sleeker, more grown-up update.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her ’90s Throwback

A day after harkening to the 2010s, she referenced another decade altogether: the ‘90s. Styled by Enrique Melendez, Ortega channeled the era’s grunge minimalist DNA. She wore a slip dress — the quintessential ’90s piece — with a see-through lacy torso, threw on a blazer over it, and paired it with combat boots.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She knows her fashion ABCs.