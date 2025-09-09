Jennifer Aniston has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion — just look to her Friends character Rachel Green for proof. Over three decades later, the actor’s wardrobe has remained as sleek and timeless as ever, whether she’s finding ways to spice up workwear or going full glam on the red carpet.

On Sept. 8, Aniston arrived in New York to promote the upcoming fourth season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon. Stepping out in the Big Apple, she pulled off a look that may be a little too spicy for morning TV, but one that her character, Alex Levy, would probably wear anyway.

Jennifer’s Silky Slip Dress

For her first press tour look, Aniston added a corpcore touch to her lingerie-inspired look. She wore a silky black slip dress, featuring a plunging neckline with a lacy, curved collar, and a ruffled peplum-style hem. She covered up in an office-ready classic black blazer, with oversized pockets and buttoned-up cuffs.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Aniston embraced the naked shoe trend, donning black open-toe slingback heels. She completed her look by carrying a matching leather satchel that perfectly blended into her ensemble.

Jennifer’s Spicy Suiting

Leaving a New York building, Aniston did a wardrobe change and found another way to make corpcore look spicy. She wore a black pinstripe button-up vest with nothing underneath, allowing for a plunging neckline that teased her lace bra.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her vest with matching, tailored trousers that fell elegantly over her black leather, pointed-toe pumps. She completed her look with a dainty leather shoulder bag and a pair of tried-and-true aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer’s Luxe Coat

The next morning, Aniston stepped back out in New York, but this time decided to bundle up. She donned a slightly sheer black turtleneck mini-dress underneath a luxe navy trench coat with a casual yet elegant single-breasted collar that she left undone.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She rewore her strappy naked shoes and orange-tinted sunglasses and carried another black leather pouch. This time, Aniston accessorized with some muted bling, donning a pair of gold and diamond pendant earrings.