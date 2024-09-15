While Jennifer Aniston has been hailed as TV’s most stylish for decades, IRL, she’s always been a red carpet icon. The Friends alum has attended — and slayed — her fair share of awards shows.

In Aniston’s decades-long tenure as a Hollywood powerhouse, her series of cutout LBDs, sleek suits, fiery red gowns, and delicate beaded numbers turned her into a fashion icon. Her latest look to the 2024 Emmys, however, is proof that her style just keeps getting better... and more risqué.

Jennifer’s Strapless Masterpiece

The LA-based event was held on Sunday, Sept. 15. Of course, TV’s biggest night drew some stylish attendees, including Quinta Brunson and Selena Gomez. Naturally, Aniston, a red carpet veteran, made the best-dressed list. In fact, the Morning Show star gave a masterclass in awards show dressing in an Oscar de la Renta number that looked like it belonged in an actual museum.

The Friends alum’s choice of silhouette was relatively straightforward. She wore a tubular strapless gown that was fitted throughout. There ends the simplicity. Her dress’ mesh fabrication gave her dress a subtle see-through rendition. But the biggest standout detail of her ’fit was its intricate embroidery: a montage of shell patterns crafted in pearls. It was a wholly glammed-up take on mermaidcore.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Understated Glam

Ever the minimalist, Aniston kept the rest of her ensemble relatively simple. While she accessorized with diamond-clad earrings, bracelets, and rings, she kept her décolletage bare.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Aniston’s beauty look, she styled her hair down, swiped her lips with muted pink gloss, and added a touch of blush for a rosy look. A timeless dresser to the core, even the actor’s nails leaned into a classic. She opted for a baby pink base and micro French tips.

She never misses.